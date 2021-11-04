Thanks to a ‘Freedom of Movement License’…

Last month the authorities gave the nod for events to go ahead at full capacity in Abu Dhabi, providing attendees follow Alhosn Green Pass procedures and individuals have a negative PCR test obtained within 96 hours.

Which was great news for Abu Dhabi’s upcoming Futr World event, set to take place at Manarat Al Saadiyat, from December 9 to 11, 2021.

Dissecting the Futr

Futr World is actually three separate events comprising — Futr Festival — an ensemble of huge name music acts that includes WizKid; Futr Live, which offers access interaction opportunities with social media creators and influencers; and Futr Summit, a collection of talks from some of the finest minds in retail, business innovation and entrepreneurship.

And there has been some more massive news for FUTR Festival this week, and it’s all about a grand return to ‘throwing mad shapes’.

Loosening feet

The restrictions on dancing in bars and nightclubs have been a hot topic of conversation for the UAE’s revellers. Of course it’s all been part of the pandemic public safety protocol — and we confess we will miss bouncers leaping from group to group attempting to stamp out the rebellious pilot light of disco inferno.

The above social media post refers specifically to a ‘Freedom of Movement License’. We at What’s On sincerely hope that the license isn’t merit-based, because we’ve seen some of you dancing, and those moves would result in immediate revocation.

And of course safety measures are in place, in addition to the Green Pass (of which being fully vaccinated is a part) and PCR requirements mentioned above, there will still be temperature and EDE scans on the doors, and you’ll be required to wear a mask whilst your ‘winin’ and ‘skanking’ etc.

Who can I dance to?

Futr Festival, the main music element to the event takes place on December 10 from 6.30pm.

Tickets for this event are Dhs250 and available from the tickets.virginmegastore.me website.

Headlining is Afrobeat legend WizKid, the artist behind “Holla at Your Boy”, “Tease Me/Bad Guys”, “Don’t Dull”, “Love My Baby”, “Pakurumo”, and “Oluwa Lo Ni”. His recent hit Essence ft Justin Bieber & Tems was the first by a solo African artist to chart in the top ten of the US Billboard Hot 100), he’ll be joined by talented singer/songwriter Alicai Harley amongst other big hitters.

Tickets are priced from just Dhs129 onwards and are on sale now via the tickets.virginmegastore.me website.

