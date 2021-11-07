This ‘Year of the 50th’ edition promises to be the biggest yet…

Held in the Al Wathba region of Abu Dhabi, the Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival is a celebration of both UAE and world culture, a collection of pavilions, parades, performances, food adventures, spectacular fireworks displays and interactive exhibitions that add up to an awesome family day out. And we’ve just received confirmation that plans are in place for it to return as a special ‘Year of the 50th’ extended 2021/2022 edition from November 18 to April 22.

Though we don’t have word on the ticket prices yet, it’s usually only around Dhs5 to get in. Making it exceptional value.

New this year

One of the defining features of the Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival is how cleanly it balances the culturally immersive offerings alongside ‘all the fun of the fair’. This year is no different, save for the fact, it’s a little bit bigger.

The headline act for entertainment activity debut has to be the Al Forsan International Sports Resort zone offering karting, football simulators, equestrian activities, paintball arena, assault course trials and more.

Choose your extreme!​ Are you up for a karting session or would you rather aim and shoot? Or why not both?​ Take your pick, let us know in the comments below, and watch out for these exciting activities at the #SheikhZayedFestival. https://t.co/JykVnuJEvh — Sheikh Zayed Festival مهرجان الشيخ زايد (@ZayedFestival) October 17, 2021

The Year of the 50 Zone is another new addition, an interactive gallery devoted to illuminating the stories behind the founding and building of a nation.

This year there’s an Ice rink and the children’s theatre returns, you’ll find new additions to the comprehensive collection of food outlets too.

Grand traditions

There will be a triumphant return for the popular, occasionally record-breaking, fireworks displays; the central Emirates Fountain with its laser and ‘3D hologram shows’; expect parades; extraordinarily big National Day celebrations; a New Year’s Eve extravaganza; fairground attractions and exciting shows for the whole family.

Throughout the park there are frequent opportunities to interact with the craftwork, music, folkloric storytelling, dance, art and history of the UAE. The UAE Civilization Wings for example are dedicated to celebrating the achievements of the Emirati people through a dazzling array of exciting interactive exhibits.

We’re also expected to see the return of the Al Wathba Custom Car Show — a wonderland of tuned-up and pumped-out motoring muscle.