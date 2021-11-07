It’s that time of year again…

If you’re a savvy shopper, we bet you probably know that November calls for some of the biggest sales of the year. From the 11:11 sale to Black Friday on November 26, some of Dubai’s biggest companies such as Amazon.ae, Noon, Namshi and more have massive sales happening throughout this month.

Treat yourself to those new sneakers or top up on your Christmas gifts whilst you can get more for your money…

Amazon.ae

Best for: Electronics, personal care, household goods

Top brands include: Philips, Lenovo, Microsoft

Amazon.ae is celebrating 11:11 with a two-day flash sale. You can get up to 30 per cent off Lenovo or Microsoft laptops and tablets, up to 30 per cent off kitchen electronics, up to 20 per cent off Philips grooming products, up to 45 per cent off Dettol cleaning products and much more. Amazon Prime members will get access to the discounts and deals 24 hours early.

amazon.ae

Carrefour

Best for: Groceries, electronics, smartphones, every day essentials

Top brands include: Apple, Samsung, Dyson, LG, Philips

Carrefour is the home of all things home. Stock up on groceries or personal care for less. Buy a new smartphone, tablet or laptop, upgrade your fridge or hoover, buy a new suitcase or get that treadmill you always talked about. There’s up to 45 per cent off smart phones, up to 35 per cent off TVs,up to 60 per cent off smart watches, up to 80 per cent off styling and grooming, 60 per cent off sport and fitness and more. The sale is on right now.

carrefouruae.com

Namshi

Best for: Clothes, shoes, accessories, beauty

Top brands include: Adidas, Nike, Calvin Klein, Missguided

Black November, the name of Namshi’s month-long sale will offer online shoppers exclusive daily discounts starting from 30 per cent up across 1,300 brands. The sale has already begun, and will continue until November 30, giving you plenty of time to place an order (or two). Every Friday and Saturday at 8.10pm keep your eyes on Burj Khalifa, when a huge (literally) discount code will be displayed. The time-sensitive code will save you even more money on top of the existing deals.

namshi.com

Noon

Best for: Fashion, beauty, electronics, mobile phones, home and kitchenware

Top brands include: Samsung, Apple, Ray Ban, L’Oréal, Nike, Adidas

Dubai-based retailer Noon is launching a two-day flash sale, for 11:11, which runs from November 10 to 12. There’s loads of deals such as buy one get one free on fashion and an extra daily flash sale at 9pm for a limited time. Offers include up to 70 per cent off beauty, up to 60 per cent off fragrances, up to 50 per cent off mobile phones, up to 80 per cent off home and kitchenware, up to 60 per cent off electronics and so much more.

noon.com

