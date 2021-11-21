Cards at the ready…

If you were coveting some new clothes, a hot gadget or something nice for your home, now is the time to do it. A three-day super sale is happening this weekend at Dubai Festival City Mall. Enjoy discounts of up to 90 per cent on beauty, fashion, electronics and more.

Running from Thursday, November 25 until Saturday, November 27, you can pick up a whole new wardrobe, update your gadgets or fill your home with beautiful new furnishings for much less than the normal price. You can even use this flash sale to stock up on Christmas presents for your nearest and dearest.

As well as lapping up all of the amazing discounts, visitors who spend Dhs1,000 or more at retail outlets and Ripe By The Bay will receive 10% cashback on their Festival City Malls Gift Card – and can earn even more by including a minimum spend of AED 50 at Ripe By the Bay to receive 12.5% cashback in total.

Dubai Festival City Mall sells everything from electronics to eyewear, men and women’s fashion, accessories, beauty, jewellery, home furnishings, watches, stationary and more.

Genevieve Colaco, Regional General Manager, Marketing & Customer Experience at Al-Futtaim Malls said:”The 3-Day Super Sale has become an integral part of Dubai residents and tourists’ plans every year. We look forward to another fruitful partnership with DTCM and Dubai Calendar, and to be able to bring our shoppers the offers and experience they expect from one of the most iconic destinations in the city and region.”

You might also like Amazon.ae launches its biggest sale of the year with up to 70 per cent off

The mall opens from 10am. Credit cards at the ready…

dubaifestivalcitymall.com