Keep your eye on the world’s tallest building this November…

Black Friday, the biggest shudder-inducing day in the retail calendar, when major brands slash their prices for 24 hours to appease pre-Christmas shoppers. But why limit the sales to just one day? UAE e-tailer Namshi is extending the deals for a whole month.

Black November, the name of Namshi’s month-long sale will offer online shoppers exclusive daily discounts starting from 30 per cent up across 1,300 brands. The sale has already begun, and will continue until November 30, giving you plenty of time to place an order (or two).

Every Friday and Saturday at 8.10pm keep your eyes on Burj Khalifa, when a huge (literally) discount code will be displayed. The time-sensitive code will save you even more money on top of the existing deals.

Namshi will also be giving away prizes throughout Black November, such as Apple products, a Playstation 5, staycations, Samsung Galaxy phones, a Dyson Corralle, and the new 2022 Mini Cooper? To enter, just login to the Namshi app as many times as you like between Nov 1 and 30, and you will be automatically eligible for the daily draw, announced on December 8.

The sale will include discounts on top brands like global sportswear brands like Nike, Adidas, Puma and Skechers, fashion brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Mango, Polo Ralph Lauren, Pull & Bear, Trendyol and Swarovski, leading beauty names from Mac, and Benefit to Charlotte Tilbury as well as in-house label Ella, Ginger, FRWD, Namshi X and Khizana.

Happy shopping!