Say ‘bonjour’ to this new French concept…

Fans of fancy French cuisine have a new spot to get on their radar, and this one comes complete with epic Burj Khalifa views. Le Rosé has opened its doors on the 12th floor of Address Fountain Views, and boasts an outdoor terrace with a view of the Downtown Dubai skyline.

Inside is a pink and grey affair, with the muted tones splashed across the walls and furniture. Parisian-inspired art sets the tone for the glamorous venue, which features floor to ceiling windows and a chic black marble cocktail bar.

The menu features reimagined French classics, such as truffle burrata, baked camembert, black Angus beef tenderloin with foie gras and white or dark chocolate fondant. Guests can also enjoy a selection of French cheeses truffle honey, onion chutney and grapes, or crème brûlée with raspberry, ginger and coconut.

CEO of Seven Management, Rabih Fakhreddine said: “We are delighted to announce the launch of the first Le Rosé restaurant that will take pride of place in Address Hotel, Dubai Fountains.

“This is an incredibly elegant dining destination that will certainly make its mark on the city’s culinary scene. A huge amount of care and attention has been paid to the aesthetic, visually it will stun our guests.”

With brilliant views of the world’s tallest building, you can expect Le Rosé to be popular on New Year’s Eve. For all the details on its packages and information, be sure to keep an eye on the official Instagram page.

Le Rosé, Address Fountain Views, Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, daily 12pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)56 828 6090. @lerosedubai

Images: Provided