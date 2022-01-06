Tickets are selling out, so get your seats booked in quick…

Chicago, The Musical has come to Dubai Opera. The longest-running American musical in Broadway and West End history has won six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards and a Grammy. It is one foot-tapping shoulder swaying show you do not want to miss.

The musical’s opening night on January 5 was a sold-out show. There are more shows running until January 15 – so book in your seats now. Prices start from just Dhs345 per person. Get your tickets on Dubai Opera.

Want to enjoy dinner before the show? Here are five restaurants to consider.

So, what is Chicago all about?

The musical is set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s. It follows the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her.

Desperate to avoid conviction, she decides to dupe the public, media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly. She does this by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines.

Some of the sassy scores include the show-stopping songs Razzle Dazzle, Cell Block Tango and All That Jazz and many more – be prepared to have these tunes stuck in your head long after the show is over.

The International musical sensation is produced by David Ian for Crossroads Live in association with Barry and Fran Weissler. The production stars some famous names including Coronation Street’s Faye Brookes playing Roxie Hart, West End and TV star Darren Day as Billy Flynn, leading West End star Djalenga Scott as Velma Kelly, Joel Montague as Amos Hart and renowned singer Sinitta who will play the role of ‘Mama Morton’.

Since it opened in New York in 1996, Chicago has played in 36 countries worldwide and in a number of languages including English, German, Spanish, Russian, Italian, French, Japanese, Korean and more.

It has been performed over 32,500 times and seen by an estimated 33 million people and you don’t want to miss out on being a part of this statistic.

Chicago The Musical, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. From Jan 5 to 15, 2022. Ticket prices start from Dhs345. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Featured image: Jeremy Daniel (first two images left to right) and Catherine Ashmore/Chicago The Musical

