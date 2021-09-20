Celebrate the songs of ‘Old Blue Eyes’…

You may hear it in the movies or on the radio but if you want two hours of non-stop music by Frank Sinatra, this is the show for you. Dubai Opera Big Band is back and will be performing a dazzling array of hit songs by the greatest musical artist of the 20th century.

Whether you classify his music as jazz, swing or pop, the music by the influential artist is timeless and you can’t help but hum, singalong or sway to the melodic beats.

‘The Sound of Sinatra’ takes place at Dubai Opera on Saturday, October 2. There are two shows, 2pm and 8pm and ticket prices start from Dhs245 for gold. Going alone? Nab a single seat for Dhs145.

Here are some more details about the show

The Dubai Opera Big Band features twenty-five of the very best Jazz musicians in the UAE and GCC led by the talented Adam Long.

Expect to hear many of Sinatra’s iconic songs such as Come Fly With Me, Lady Is A Tramp and I’ve Got You Under My Skin.

But that’s not all. The band will be joined on stage with special guest artists with mesmerizing sultry voices. Yes, in case you’re curious, this is the same singer that belted out the songs at Sound of Hollywood in July.

For those of you who missed that performance, the above video is a small slice of what you can expect on October 2. Songs that will be belted out include Fever, Too Darn Hot and Diamonds Are A Girls Best Friend.

Do note, proof of vaccination is not required for this performance.

You can purchase tickets here.

The Sound of Sinatra, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. 2pm and 8pm on Oct 2. Prices start from Dhs145 (single seats). Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Images: Dubai Opera