Don't miss this daily stunning drone show at Bluewaters this January 

There are three shows to catch…

If you loved the Dubai Shopping Festival drone show at Bluewaters last year, you’ll be pleased to know it’s back due to popular demand.

Technology and art come together to create something truly unique in this show with drones taking to the skies creating visual representations of landmarks, logos, and much more. The jaw-dropping performance this year will be complemented by a light show on Ain Dubai.

The drone show takes place at Bluewaters and The Beach opposite JBR and runs until January 30 with two shows taking place daily at 7pm and 9pm.

Here’s a sneak peek of what you can expect

There are three different shows that run on rotation each paired with music and drones creating different visuals.

Expect to hear the much-loved Ya Salam Ya Dubai – a song by Rashed Al Majed and RedOne. In this show, the drones take to the sky to perform an eye-catching performance representing a day in the life of Emiratis from the past to the present.

The second show puts Expo 2020 Dubai in focus with This is Our Time by Hussain Al Jassmi, Almas and Mayssa Karaa. The drones will dazzle you with displays of technological advances from AI (Artificial Intelligence) and robotics to the space program and the future of the universe.

The third show is performed to David Guetta’s hit Titanium featuring Sia where the visual experience will showcase the DSF drones at their maximum capacity

Dubai Shopping Festival is back and now in its 27th edition running until Sunday, January 30, 2022. With unique shopping experiences, live concerts, nightly shows, family entertainment, outdoor markets, events and more, it’s set to be a season to remember. Visit mydsf.ae to find out more.

The Beach and Bluewaters, daily until January 30, 7pm and 9.30pm, free. visitdubai.com