Just 11 Sundays of Expo left…

Expo 2020 Dubai is approaching an incredible achievement of 10 million visits and to celebrate, the world’s greatest show is offering tickets to see the attraction on Sunday, January 16 for just Dhs10.

With only three months left to go time is running out, so if you’ve been putting your visit off, this is your chance to go and finally see it.

Expo 2020 Dubai has stressed that Covid-19 protocols will remain in place at the venue.

On the big day, there will be a number of events that will entertain and educate visitors. For your K-Pop fans visiting, there will be a special concert taking place at the Jubilee Stage at 7.30pm with artists (G)I-dle, Stray Kids, Golden Child, PSY, Forestella and Sunmi.

DJ Mato Blue will end the day on the decks at Jubilee Stage from 10pm. His set will be packed with deep house, funk, disco, progressive house and techno.

The Dhs10 tickets will be available here at 5pm on January 14 so set those alarms and don’t forget to purchase. You can also purchase tickets at the Exp0 2020 Dubai gates. Do note, if you have a season pass, you can enter as normal with no additional fees.

Remember, you will need to show proof of vaccination (one dose is accepted) that is recognised by the World Health Organisation. If you are not vaccinated, you will need to present a negative PCR certificate which has been conducted within the last 72 hours.

Season Pass Finale

If you are working this Sunday and won’t be able to make it, there’s another pocket-friendly Expo 2020 pass you can purchase. Launched by Expo 2020 Dubai earlier this week, the Season Pass Finale will allow you to see the attraction an unlimited amount of times for three months for just Dhs195.

The pass also includes other perks including 10 smart queue bookings per day, so you can skip those long lines. On certain days, however, you will need to make prior reservations via the Expo 2020 Dubai app or on the website. Entry will be allowed based on the capacity of the site.

You can purchase the Season Pass Finale here.

Free entry…

Also, if you weren’t aware, complimentary Expo 2020 tickets are given to visitors ages 60 and above, people of determination (and half-price tickets for their companion), children under the age of 18 and students who show proof of a valid ID from any academic institution across the world.

Tickets for children under six years old will only be issued to visitors upon arrival at the Expo site entrance, and cannot be booked online.

@Expo2020Dubai