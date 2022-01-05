I Gotta Feeling that this is going to be a good good night…

Following a huge inaugural event with Alicia Keys, Expo 2020 Dubai’s Infinite Nights is back with another huge name artist. This time, the one and only Black Eyed Peas will take to the stage on January 25.

The American band are behind hits such as Where Is The Love?, Boom Boom Pow, Pump It, Don’t Lie, I Gotta Feeling and many more. Fans will be able to enjoy a string of their biggest hits live, as well as new music from their album ‘Translation’.

Consisting of will.i.am, apl.de.ap and Taboo, the group have been rumoured to perform ever since will.i.am conducted the voiceover for one of Expo 2020 Dubai’s first campaign videos. Expo presents the show in-line with its Mobility theme, stating ‘this high-energy new show is inspired by the pace and pulse of technology and music, which explores and embraces new frontiers that drive humankind forwards’.

Taking place on Tuesday January 25, the concert will take place in Al Wasl Plaza and open to Expo 2020 Dubai ticket holders. The event will also be live-streamed to millions of viewers around the world, and available to watch online afterwards in case you miss the show.

This will be the first time that the Black Eyed Peas have performed publicly in the UAE, although members of the group have been over numerous times for solo performances. will.i.am was last in Dubai in 2019 to perform at the First Global DXB Challenge.

The Black Eyed Peas were originally formed in 1995, but it wasn’t until the release of their third album Elephunk in 2003 that they achieved global recognition. Former band member Fergie was one of the main vocalists in the group, but departed the Black Eyed Peas in 2016.

Weekday tickets to Expo 2020 Dubai are currently priced at Dhs45 for adults aged 18 to 59. Unvaccinated visitors must present a negative PCR certificate for a test conducted within the last 72 hours. Tickets are available here.

Infinite Nights presents Black Eyed Peas, Expo Dubai 2020, Tuesday January 25, 10pm onwards. expo2020dubai.com

Image: Instagram