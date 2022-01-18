Expect a weekend full of tasteful experiences…

Ripe Market is one of Dubai’s most popular outdoor markets and with good reason. The market is now held on Saturday and Sunday in keeping with the new weekend, but on Friday, January 21, the market is hosting an additional event titled Ripe Feast Festival where they are inviting foodies to feast.

The one-off festival will take you on a food journey where visitors will be able to indulge in set menus at a special price or take advantage of exclusive Ripe Feast discounts and combos. The event runs for one day only, so make sure it’s in your diary.

Here’s what you can expect…

Food. Plenty of new food. There will be many options so make sure you go and explore. Some of the meals you can expect include Burger Stop’s all-new Texas BBQ burger or Abu Ahmed’s Philly cheesesteak sandwich and much more. For the little ones, Tuck Shop Cafe has a new kids’ menu to try.

Ripe Market is offering up delicious and exclusive combos and discounts. There are family bundles, buy one get one free offers and more.

Your time outdoors will be spent under lush green palms with loved ones. To keep you company and provide some musical entertainment, Yamane El Hage from The Voice Arabia will take to the Ripe Stage.

For some family fun, there are workshops they can participate in as well. A schedule will be released soon by the team.

And of course, Ripe Market’s usual stalls will be there with local makers selling a number of items from fruit and vegetables to bread, clothes, jewellery, art and more.

You can go visit Ripe Feast Festival on January 21 from 4pm to 10pm. It is located at Academy Park.

Ripe Market will also be open after the event on Saturday and Sunday at Academy Park from 9am-9pm.

Ripe Feast Festival, Ripe Market, Dubai Police Academy Park, Umm Suqeim Street, Dubai, Fri, 4pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 315 7000. ripeme.com

