Make that dinner date extra wow-worthy…

Dubai is home to plenty of fabulous restaurants and wow-worthy views. From breathtaking sea or skyline views to vistas of the glittering city, here are the best restaurants and bars in Dubai with spectacular views.

At.mosphere

There’s no better excuse to dress up than if you’re headed to the highest restaurant in the world. At.mosphere can be found in the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, where it boasts a stunning restaurant and sleek lounge area with dizzying views of the glittering city below, from their perches on the 112nd and 123rd floor of the building.

At.mosphere, Burj Khalifa, Dubai, lounge open 12pm to 2am, restaurant open 12.30pm to 2.30pm and dinner from 6pm to 1pm. Tel: (04) 888 3828. @atmospheredubai

Akira Back

This chic rooftop terrace sits off the back of Akira Back’s namesake restaurant in W Dubai – The Palm. With incredible views of Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina, enjoy top-notch Japanese cuisine by Akira Back and an after-dinner aperitif.

Akira Back, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, open daily 7pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (04) 245 5555. akiraback.com

CÉ LA VI

Singapore’s iconic skybar CÉ LA VI can be found on the 54th floor of the Address Sky View hotel, Downtown. Get ready for some unbelievable views of Downtown Dubai and a close-up of the Burj Khalifa as the sun sets.

CÉ LA VI, Level 54, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, Sun to Fri 12pm to 3am, Sat 12.30pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 582 6111. facebook.com/celavidubai

Cielo Sky Lounge

For an ultra-chic setting and panoramic sunset views of Dubai, Cielo Sky Lounge needs to be on your list. It’s a great place to meet for after-work sundowners or weekend cocktails with a resident DJ setting the ambience to take you from day to night.

Cielo Sky Lounge, The Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Dubai, Mon to Thurs 5pm to 2am, Fri, Sat, Sun 5pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 416 1801. cielodubai.com

Iris

Iris remains one of the most popular bars in Dubai for its chic nightlife vibes. It can be found at Meydan and, naturally from here, you’ll have a prime view of the full Dubai skyline in all of its glory.

Iris Dubai, Meydan Grandstand, Dubai, Sat to Tues 6pm to 2am, Wed and Thurs 6pm to 3am, Fri 1pm to 3am. Tel: (056) 951 1442. facebook.com/irisdubai

Infinity Bar

Chic outdoor Infinity Bar is located in hip Portuguese restaurant Tasca and this lofty bar is known for its breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf. It serves up Modern Portuguese plates and fresh cocktails, best enjoyed at sunset.

Infinity Bar, Tasca, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, Sat to Thurs 9am to 12am, Fri 11am to 12am. Tel:(0)4 777 2231. mandarinoriental.com

Mood Rooftop Bar & Lounge

Mood Rooftop Lounge offers an exclusive jungle-inspired venue from which to enjoy hand-crafted cocktails, tasty bar bites including hand-rolled sushi and epic party tunes every night. The view from here is truly epic.

Mood Rooftop Bar & Lounge, Meydan, Dubai, open 8pm to 3am daily. Tel: (0)5 444 00227. @moodrooftopdubai

Paros

You’ll find Paros perched up on the 46th floor of Taj JLT, nestled next to a pool. The glass windows surrounding the open-air terrace offer up some epic views of the skyscrapers around JLT, Marina and Media City twinkling at night, and the cabana-style seating gives it those holiday feels. It’s become one of the most popular spots in the city for its party atmosphere on a weekend.

Paros, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, Sat to Wed 12pm to 1am, Thurs and Fri 12pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 574 1111. tajhotels.com

Penthouse

The Penthouse at Five Palm Jumeirah is a hugely popular spot for Dubai residents and tourists alike. Lounge at one of the seating areas by the glass-panelled terrace wall at sunset to get that Penthouse pic in front of the sun setting behind the impressive silhouette of the Dubai Marina towers.

The Penthouse, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Sat to Wed 4pm to 3am, Thurs and Fri 4pm to 4am. Tel: (04) 455 9989. fivehotelsandresorts.com

Pure Sky Lounge

As the name of Pure Sky Lounge suggests, you’ll literally feel like you’re up in the clouds as you watch the sun set from the glass-walled terrace on the 35th floor of the Hilton JBR. There’s pretty white and blue seating by the curved bar grouped around tables, making the perfect for sunset-backed nibbles and a cocktail or two.

Hilton Jumeirah Beach Resort, JBR, Dubai, open daily 5pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 399 1111. hilton.com/dubai

SoBe

SoBe is one of the most popular bars in Dubai for guaranteed sunset views. From its position on the fifth floor of the W Dubai – The Palm hotel, you’ll be able to stare as far as the eye can see from the outdoor terrace, with panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf surrounding the Palm.

SoBe, W Dubai – The Palm, West Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sunday and Monday 5pm to 2am, Tues to Sat 5pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 245 5800. sobedubai.com

Thiptara

For a super-sophisticated Asian dining experience with incredible views of the famous Dubai Fountains, look no further than Thiptara. Bag a seat out on the terrace for prime fountain views and tuck into Asian-fusion dishes, with Bangkok-Style seafood being a speciality.

Thiptara, Palace Downtown, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Dubai, Sat to Thurs, 6pm to 11.30pm, Fri 12.30pm to 4pm, 6pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (04) 428 7961. @thiptaradubai

Tomo

The chic terrace of cool Japanese restaurant, Tomo, gives you breathtaking views of the Dubai skyline as you tuck into lush Japanese cuisine.

You might also like 21 of the best beach bars in Dubai for sundowners

TOMO, Raffles Hotel, WAFI, Dubai, daily 12.30pm to 3.30pm, 6.30pm to 12am. (04) 357 7888. tomo.ae

Sushisamba

Sushisamba is the swanky new 12,000 square foot venue found at Palm Tower. It boasts an opulent restaurant, bar and lounge area and floor-to-ceiling windows, perfectly capturing amazing views as far as the eye can see. This includes some of Dubai’s most iconic landmarks such as the Palm Jumeirah coastline, the Arabian Gulf, Ain Dubai, and the Dubai skyline. Signature dishes include crispy Hokkaido scallop, crispy yellowtail taquitos, and Japanese A5 Wagyu beef gyoza.

Find out what What’s On thought here.

SushiSamba Dubai, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Saturday to Tuesday 7pm to 2am, Wednesday to Friday 7pm to 3am. @sushisambadubai

Images: Social/provided