Fast results, gently collected…

Whether you’ve been presented with a last minute travel or event requirement, or you’re just an elite, world-class procrastinator — in this brave new world we’re all living in, there will be times when you’ll need PCR test results in a hurry.

Many places offer turn around times of 24 hours, but what if you need those results sooner? Some companies are offering result windows of just a few hours, and this could be a lifeline for modern emergencies. These are just some of the options for the fastest PCR tests in Abu Dhabi.

Unilabs (Khalifa Street)

The Abu Dhabi location of this lab network is offering 12 to 24 hour test results for Dhs50, six hour results for Dhs150, and three hour results for Dhs250. You’ll find them on Khalifa Street on the 8th floor of the Al Etihad Building.

unilabs.ae, (800) 864 5227

G42 Biogenix Lab (Masdar City)

If you’re really in a bind in Abu Dhabi, this lab has one of the quickest quoted result speeds we’ve seen, for their two hour service it’s a pretty reasonable Dhs350. If you can hang around for a five hour turnaround time, it’s just Dhs250. You can see live appointment slots and book them on their website.

biogenix.ae (800) 246 522

Burjeel Medical City (Mohammed Bin Zayed City)

This hospital in Musaffa, just to the south of Abu Dhabi city is offering rapid test results within a timeframe of two to four hours, the charge for this rapid facility is Dhs350.

burjeelmedicalcity.com, (800) 55

Note: What’s On has not experienced or actively reviewed any of the services mentioned above, so cannot specifically recommend or comment on the quality of service.

Images: Getty