Did the fireworks in Dubai over New Year’s Eve add a sparkle to the start of 2022? You’ll be thrilled to know you can enjoy more glittering nights in January.

Here are two places that we know of so far that are hosting fireworks in Dubai in January 2022.

Global Village

Heading to Global Village this weekend January 7 and 8? Apart from all the entertainment, shopping and food, you can enjoy, there are also fireworks taking place at 9pm.

Due to the rainy weather in Dubai which is likely to continue throughout this week, do keep an eagle eye on Global Village social media channels to check if the park is open to avoid disappointment.

@globalvillageuae

Dubai Shopping Festival – several locations

Dubai Shopping Festival is back and now in its 27th edition running until Sunday, January 30, 2022. From shopping experiences to live concerts, family entertainment, outdoor markets and more, it’s set to be a season to remember.

Across the city, DSF fireworks will be held across three popular family-friendly locations.

At Al Seef, fireworks are taking place daily at 8.30pm until Wednesday, January 12.

At The Beach, opposite JBR and Bluewaters, fireworks will light up the skies from January 13 to 22. On Saturday and Sunday, there are two firework displays at 7pm and 9.30pm; and from Monday to Friday there is a daily show at 9.30pm. You will also be able to witness a very cool drone show, too.

Head to Palm Jumeirah to The Pointe to catch the fireworks lighting up the skies at 9pm. You will also be able to witness the record-breaking fountain show paired with a dinner at one of Pointe’s many restaurants.

Bookmark this page as we will be updating the article as and when we are informed of more fireworks taking place in Dubai in January 2022.

Images: Supplied