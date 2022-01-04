Don’t miss it…

Fact: Dubai knows how to celebrate and Burj Khalifa’s jaw-dropping New Year’s Eve fireworks and laser show is just one way that the city proves it. The show was seen by thousands of residents who flocked to Downtown Dubai and it was witnessed by even more across the country (and the world) via live broadcast.

If you were one of those spectators watching the show at home, do note that it is worth checking out in person. Thankfully, you don’t have to wait a whole year to see it as the Burj Khalifa laser show (similar to what you saw on New Year’s Eve) will continue until March 31, 2022.

Enjoy a glimpse of the new shows here:

The shows’ stylish and energetic lighting choreography blends with a colourful kaleidoscope of images displayed on the Burj Khalifa, which by the way is the largest LED screen in the world. Another cool fact for you: The height of the Burj Khalifa is 828 metres and the LED screen runs down the entire east side of the tower.

The Burj Khalifa laser show takes place Wednesday to Sunday with three shows at 7.45pm, 8.15pm and 9.45 pm.

And of course, the Dubai Fountain show is also there to wow even though you have seen it a number of times. The fountains come to life every 30 minutes starting from 6pm throughout the week. The illuminated fountain sway to the melodies of popular tracks including Michael Jackson’s Thriller, Andrea Bocelli and Sarah Brightman’s Time to Say Goodbye and many more.

To make the most of your evening, choose to dine at one of the nearby restaurants, visit Dubai Mall for some shopping or you could simply take a stroll around the lake before or after the shows.

Burj Khalifa Light Show, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Wed to Sun 7.45pm, 8.15pm and 9.45pm, free @burjkhalifa