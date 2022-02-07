It’s called Dodecalis Luminarium…

If you’ve been to Expo 2020 Dubai, you know there’s plenty to see and do. And even though we are now eight weeks away from the event coming to a close, the ‘world’s greatest show’ keeps surprising by adding in new things to see.

The latest to join this list is a colourful inflatable installation called Dodecalis Luminarium. The large attraction can be found at the Festival Garden.

The immersive art installation is a travelling exhibition which according to statistics, has had more than three million visitors from 43 countries during its tour. It has made a pit stop here in Dubai where that number is most likely to increase significantly.

The installation is by Architects of Air, who describe the ‘Luminarium’ as a ‘sculpture people enter to be moved to a sense of wonder at the beauty of light and colour’. ‘Dodecalis’ is named after the 12-sided polyhedron called ‘Dodecahedron’.

The structure features three main domes and on the inside of the installation, visitors will find a maze of tunnels, all made from inflatable material, with a plethora of colours immersing visitors. The lights however aren’t emitted from the inside of the structure. It comes from the outside, which means your experience is different depending on the time of day you visit, and even the weather.

The labyrinthine installation is enhanced with a specially-designed, subtle soundscape to complete the immersive experience. The latest version of the dome includes luminous lines intertwined on the walls of the domes – perfect for an Instagrammable memory.

Alan Parkinson, the founder and designer of Architects of Air was, for this particular structure at Expo 2020 Dubai, inspired by a ‘variety of architectural styles, including Gothic cathedrals, Islamic architecture and the work of innovators like Gaudi, Frei Otto, and Buckminster Fuller.’