Immerse yourself in the LV universe…

For those of you who love fashion, there’s a new immersive Louis Vuitton exhibition to check out. See LV is now open to visitors in a specially designed space in Downtown Dubai, in front of The Dubai Mall.

The exhibition space is suspended on the water next to the Dubai Fountain. This is the exhibitions third stop, after its debut in Wuhan, China, in 2020 and then Hangzhou in 2021.

Here’s why you should go See LV

Inside See LV, visitors will be able to see a mix of archival objects from the Maison’s heritage collection with recent creations.

Visitors will uncover all facets of Louis Vuitton’s history and creations from the modern collection to early twentieth-century trunks, artistic collaborations and iconic leather creations.

Since this is an immersive experience, you can expect plenty of interactive digital experiences which begins the second you walk through the doors where you will be greeted by a portrait of a young Louis Vuitton created using Artificial Intelligence conceived by artist Refik Anadol.

You will be able to check out a showcase of men’s and women’s fashion items, a wall lined with Louis Vuitton bags and there’s even a whole separate room dedicated to showcasing the evolution of Louis Vuitton luggage.

In the last room, you’ll find an Instagrammable space that will have you going snap-happy. You’ll find yourself stepping in front of a wall adorning a digital screen with the signature Louis Vuitton Monogram. The screen is interactive and reflects your moves as you step in front of it.

You will only have until March 7 to check out the exhibition before it moves to its next destination. The best news? It’s free to enter.

Images: Louis Vuitton / Getty Images