Planning on spending your weekend munching on popcorn and catching the latest blockbuster? Here’s a guide to all the new movies out in UAE this week.

Unchartered

Nathan Drake and his wisecracking partner, Victor Sullivan (aka Sully) embark on a dangerous quest to find the greatest treasure never found while also tracking clues that may lead to Nate’s long-lost brother.

Starring: Mark Wahlberg, Tom Holland, Tati Gabrielle

Genre: Action (PG13)

Death on the Nile

Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short.

Starring: Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Kenneth Barnagh

Genre: Crime (PG15)

Marry Me

Pop superstar Kat Valdez is about to get married before an audience of her loyal fans. However, seconds before the ceremony, she learns about her fiance’s cheating ways and has a meltdown on stage. In a moment of inspired insanity, Kat locks eyes with a total stranger in the crowd and marries him on the spot. As forces conspire to separate the unlikely newlyweds, they must soon decide if two people from such different worlds can find true love together.

Starring: Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, Utkarsh Ambudkar

Genre: Comedy (PG13)

Death Valley

Mercenaries with nothing to lose are hired to rescue a bioengineer imprisoned in a cold war bunker. Upon entering the ominous facility, they find themselves in a fight for their lives when they come under attack from an unknown and deadly creature.

Starring: Jeremy Ninaber, Ethan Mitchell, Kristen Kaster

Genre: Action (PG15)

