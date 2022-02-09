No matter what type of art you fancy, there’s an art exhibition in Dubai to check out…

Dubai is one of those cities where there’s a never-ending supply of things to do. For a bit of culture to shake up your week, you could always soak in some art and pay a visit to these art exhibitions in Dubai.

Here are 9 art exhibitions in Dubai to check out this month

Galloire

Where: City Walk, Dubai

When: Until February 28

Contemporary art gallery and platform, Galloire has a new physical space at City Walk and is now open. The current exhibition going on is titled <I’M NOT A ROBOT> which features a collection of renowned international artists whose work explores human connection in a digital age, especially relevant given our reliance on technology to maintain communication throughout the pandemic.

Galloire, City Walk, opposite La Ville hotel, Dubai, daily 10am to 10pm, @galloireart

Constructivism | We See Things As We Are

Where: Leila Heller Gallery, Al Serkal Avenue

When: Until February 28

Zeinab AlHashemi is an Emirati conceptual artist searching, through her art, for an understanding of how shapes and symbols resonate with the human mind in micro and macro contexts. She describes her work as ‘contemporary spatial art’ – art that is meant to be experienced through movement and interaction rather than static observation. Her research shows how geometry can be found all around us – the golden ratio, the Fibonacci series, the Mandelbrot and the flower of life – all of which observe the interconnectivity and resonance that exists between all things.

Leila Heller Gallery, Al Serkal Avenue, Al Quoz 1, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 341 1287. @lawrieshabibi

Layers

Where: K Gallery

When: Until February 28

Layers is an art exhibition showcasing the Arabic calligraphy artwork of Emirati artist, Diaa Allam. The exhibition includes 12 artworks created by Allam that combines certain colours and various geometrical shapes to create unique optical illusions. In an interview with Emirates News Agency (WAM) Allam expressed his happiness and pride at participating in the exhibition, especially as it is his first time showcasing his 3D Arabic calligraphy artworks.

K Gallery, Dubai Design District, Building 11, Dubai, open Sun to Thur 10am to 10pm, Tel: (0)4 770 0666, kgallery.ae

Run With The Wolves Where: Lawrie Shabibi, Al Serkal Avenue

When: Until March 1 Run With The Wolves is an exhibition featuring five contemporary women artists. The show takes its title from the book Women who Run with the Wolves – Myths and Stories of the Wild Woman Archetype by Clarissa Pinkola Estés. Estés uses multicultural myths and fairy tales as ‘psychic archaeological digs’ to access what she refers to as the ruins of the female unconscious. The exhibition reflects on how five women artists access their own memory and experiences – conscious and subconscious – to express the contemporary experience. Lawrie Shabibi, Al Quoz 1, Al Serkal Avenue, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 346 9906. @lawrieshabibi (t)irony

Where: Ayyam Gallery

When: Until March 1

This is the first solo exhibition featuring works by Sharjah-based sculptor Muatasim Alkubaisy. It features a selection of figures, portraying corrupt characters, all ruined by power, using their position to suffocate and belittle the common man. The artist transforms misery and discrimination into sophisticated and intricate characters through a delicate yet deliberate touch. He magnifies and exaggerates traits creating caricatural portraits, presenting a sarcastic consciousness, and exposing the arrogance of their behaviors and practices.

Ayyam Gallery, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz 1, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 323 6242. @ayyamgallery

Shadow Work

Where: Tabari Artspace DIFC

When: Until March 7

Shadow Work is a solo exhibition of Saudi Arabian abstract painter, Nasser Almulhim. The artist’s abstract forms are an ‘effort to make sense of the flows of feelings and emotions which move through the mind’. He uses a bold palette of colours with the intention that they might unleash intense emotion from the viewer.

Tabari Artspace, Gate Village, Building 3, DIFC, Dubai, Tel: (04) 323 0820. tabariartspace.com

Movement by Antonio Signorini

Where: Oblong Gallery

When: Until March 31

Italian artist Antonio Signorini’s nine-year artistic practice has taken him on a quest to understand ancient cave art where he translates the archetypal human journey into dynamic three-dimensional sculptures. His solo exhibition at Oblong Contemporary will mark the first-time figures from ‘The Warriors’ and ‘The Dancers’ series is in one space bringing a perfect balance of masculine and feminine energy.

Oblong Contemporary Art Gallery, Bluewaters Island, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 232 2071. @oblongcontemporary

Jitish Kallat: Order of Magnitude

Where: Ishara Art Foundation

When: From February 16 to July 1

Order of Magnitude features new works that include paintings, multimedia installations, drawings and site-specific interventions, all of which reflect the artist’s deliberations on the interrelationship between the cosmic and the terrestrial. Expect wall-sized paintings, double-sided and multi-scopic photo works, an immersive installation and much more.

Ishara Art Foundation, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 223 3001. @isharaartfoundation

Taus Makhacheva: A Space of Celebration

Where: Jameel Arts Centre

When: February 23 to August 14, 2022

Artist Taus Makhacheva retells and remakes complex histories through a cast of characters and objects, including her alter ego, Super Taus. Her humorous and highly contextual installations involve dysfunctional exercise rooms, Soviet-era circuses, wedding halls and suspended mountain ranges. In one installation, a cacophony of voices from all over the world attests to superhero sightings. In another, objects recount their own stories of absence and disappearance. At Jameel Arts Centre, Makhacheva will present a new commission – an inflatable work will playfully connect the indoors and outdoors spaces of the arts centre.

Jameel Arts Centre at Jaddaf Waterfront, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 873 9800. jameelartscentre.org

Bookmark this page as we will add on art exhibitions as and when they are announced and remember, we also have Art Dubai coming up in March to look forward to.

Images: Supplied/Social