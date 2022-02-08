It’s free to attend…

Culture capital Sharjah is bringing together over 70 world-renowned photographers from across the globe in one space for the upcoming Xposure International Photography Festival. The festival is now in its sixth edition and will run from February 9 to 15, 2022 at Expo Centre Sharjah.

The festival, organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, will feature over 1,600 vivid and compelling photographs, each one with a story to tell. The photographs will be spread across 45 solo and group exhibitions that offer a window to the wider world around us.

Some of the prominent names include Steve McCurry – best known for his iconic picture taken in 1984 of an Afghan girl, James Nachtwey – celebrated photojournalist and war photographer; Laurent Ballesta – the Natural History Museum’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year for 2021 and many more.

In addition to scoping out the galleries, there are also 28 talks that you can attend shining a focal point on how photography plays a powerful role as a tool for change. There will be sessions targeting budding photographers of different age groups.

Workshops will also be led by international experts in the industry teaching with classes available for both beginners and professionals. Details on the workshops and costs can be found here.

During the festival, you will also be able to view the latest photographic equipment and products of major global brands.

This year, Xposure will also host its first-ever International Ocean Conservation Summit on February 10. It will be held under the theme ‘Saving our Oceans’. The world’s leading marine photographers, through their photographs, will be able to help document the visual effects of the environmental and climate change crises. If you want to view some photographs of marine life, you can see the photos of Brian Skerry who specialises in marine wildlife and underwater environments.

The summit will bring together environmental activists, passionate explorers, photographers and changemakers from around the world to lead insightful panel discussions on lasting solutions and everyday acts to protect the environment.

HE Tariq Saeed Allay, Director General of Sharjah Government Media Bureau stated, ‘Photography is a powerful tool for change, and we believe that photographers who champion humanitarian causes are changemakers, too’.

He added, ‘The festival’s comprehensive and vibrant programming agenda is a reflection of Sharjah’s vision and cultural project laid down more than 50 years ago by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. Xposure zooms in on the human condition, celebrates unique works, and highlights inspiring stories, and has emerged as the most sought-after event for photographers across the world to both showcase and hone their skills.’

Entry to the festival is free but you will need to register here. It is open from February 9 to 15 from 10am to 10pm daily, apart from Friday when it opens at 2pm.

Xposure International Photography Festival, Al Taawun Street, Sharjah. xposure.ae

Images: Xposure International Photography Festival