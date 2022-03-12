Sponsored: Enter a world where luxury is the answer to every question…

When it comes to Dubai beach days, they don’t get much chicer than Twiggy by La Cantine. Park Hyatt’s picturesque Lagoon is home to the Provençal restaurant’s stunning set-up, complete with faux beach and skyline views. Whether for a long, lazy lunch, or a luxurious cabana experience, Twiggy offers an unforgettable experience, every time.

Elegant sun loungers provide a day of comfort from under a poised parasol, as you sink your toes into the sand and admire the glistening pool waters. The temperature-controlled Lagoon is an ideal opportunity to cool off, allowing you to overlook the city from afar, taking it all in at once.

When it’s time for lunch, make your way up the wooden staircase to discover an open-air terrace with chic booths from which to enjoy a delectable Mediterranean menu. No detail has been spared to offer a flavourful selection that you’ll savour long-after lunch has concluded.

Plates include tempting starters such as burrata, royal prawns, sushi platters, seafood platter and caviar, while mains include Angus beef, black truffle pizza, quinoa and kale salad, and king crab.

Guests are invited to bask in the golden hour light while the final drops of rosé are poured, and the Lagoon retreats into the darkness. Upstairs, the atmosphere builds as the sun gently dips toward the horizon, as evening guests arrive ready to enjoy the venue in a different light.

For a truly exclusive experience, book your group into one of the six private cabanas, named after timeless women of the 20th century. Whether you choose the Coco Cabana, Bardot Cabana, Grace Cabana or any other, you’ll enjoy a tailored menu and unparalleled hospitality.

Twiggy by La Cantine, Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek, daily, Lagoon 9am to sunset, restaurant 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 602 1105. twiggy.ae