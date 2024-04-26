Oh crumbs…

We’re talking ooey, gooey, deliciously indulgent and entirely over the top. Cookies are such an incredibly wholesome snack and there are more and more places in Dubai that are popping up and providing us with the perfect way to indulge in that cookie craving. If you’re after a classic chocolate chip or an intricately flavoured disc of deliciousness – we have got you covered.

Here are 5 of the best bakeries to curb your craving for cookies in Dubai…

Creme

The latest cookie outpost in Dubai. Crumb is an export from London and has very quickly taken socials by storm – and for good reason. We recommend the miso and white chocolate cookie but do not leave without trying their Horlicks soft serve, or the banana toast latte.

Crème, Dar Wasl Mall, Al Wasl, Dubai. Daily, 9am to 11pm. Tel:(0)4 352 9708. @cremelondonuae

Billionaire Cookies

They don’t exactly have a shop but if you’re going to have cookies delivered, then this is probably the one place you’ll want to order from. With new flavours that launch every week, you’ll never run out of options.

@billionairecookiesdubai

Just a bite

Another one of the shops in Dubai that deliver cookies across the city, Just a Bite is a homemade and homegrown concept that can often be found at cute markets around the city.

@justabite.dxb

Crumb & Co.

Found in the Neighbourhood Food Hall in Motor City, Crumb and Co specialise in plenty if incredible baked goods – from doughnuts to croissants, tarts and beyond. But where it’s really at, is in their yummy cookies.

Neighbourhood Foods Hall, Motor City @crumbandco.me

Pistachoux

Yet another homegrown and homemade concept in Dubai, these cookies are delightful and delicious and are made from scratch to order. But be sure to order from their WhatsApp number.

@pistachoux_dubai

Cookie Conspiracy

Limited batches with unmatched flavours. Cookie Conspiracy is the latest homegrown cookie brand to pop up in Dubai – serving you out-of-this-world flavours. You can order your cookies online and have them delivered straight to your door.

cookieconspiracy.com

Rise bakehouse

Not just cookies, Rise Bakehouse is your home for all things sweets – browies, cakes and more but where it’s really at with Rise Bakehouse is the delicious cookies that will have you craving and dreaming of their baked goodness indefinitely (trust us, we’re still dreaming of the salty and delicious chocolate chip cookies)

Available for delivery on deliveroo.com

