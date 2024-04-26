He’s the next artist in the EarthSoul music festival series…

American-Moroccan rap royalty French Montana is set to perform in Dubai this summer. Montana is the second headliner for the EarthSoul music festival series, and will headline at the City Walk super venue on Saturday June 22.

Tickets are now available via coca-cola-arena.com, priced from Dhs199. There’s both seated and standing tickets for Dhs199, or if you want to be in the golden circle standing area right at the front of the stage, expect to pay Dhs299. Top tier diamond seating is priced at Dhs399.

If you’re unfamiliar with this American-Moroccan rapper, then let us give you the lowdown. He’s the man behind the 2017 summer anthem Unforgettable and featured on the Deadpool track, Welcome To The Party. He’s performed in the UAE on several occasions before, including at Sky2.0 in November 2022, Drai’s in 2019 and at the 1OAK pop-up at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in November 2017.

Adding a diverse sound to the line-up, Montana will be supported by Turkish musical sensation, Mustafa Ceceli; and December Avenue, the beloved Filipino popstars.

The French Montana gig is the second performance announced as part of EarthSoul, a series of concerts taking place at Coca-Cola Arena that aim to unite artists and audiences in a shared mission of environmental awareness. Not simply a concert, it’s an invitation to dnace into a greener future. The first EarthSoul gig will take place next week on Saturday May 4, when Jason Derulo will bring his Savage Love to City Walk.

EarthSoul presents French Montana, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, 8pm, Saturday June 22, from Dhs199. coca-cola-arena.com

Image: Getty