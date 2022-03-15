Enjoy your belly-laughs for eleven days…

In case you are in need of a few laughs, Dubai Comedy Festival is coming back to the city in May. The 11-day comedy extravaganza will take place from May 12 to 22 at venues across the city.

At the comedy fest, you can expect a number of world-class acts including stand-up sets, activations (including Comedy Bazaar), variety shows and much more. In even better news? The line-up is said to provide endless laughter in various languages, so everyone is welcome to have a good time. The list will be announced shortly.

Dubai Comedy Festival is put together by Brag, Live Nation and DXBLive and will take place across popular spots in Dubai including Coca-Cola Arena, The Agenda, The Theater MOE, and more.

The past few seasons have seen the likes of some of the funniest comedians on the planet to grace the Dubai stage including Maz Jobrani, Nemr, Eddie Griffin, Mina Liccione, Vir Das, Gad Elmaleh, Ali Al Sayed, among others.

Of course, the comedy festival will also showcase the funny men (and funny women) in the region, both local and regional. The talent come from vast categories spanning age, culture and background. The festival will be a great opportunity for the talents to show off their skill, so make sure you go on down and support them.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), commented, ‘After mapping two seasons of massive hits, we are thrilled to welcome Dubai Comedy Festival once again. The festival has continually set the benchmark in the region for offering a stage to some of the best regional as well as global talent bringing a diverse mix of communities together. We look forward to seeing a full house as Dubai is one of the first cities to resume events to full capacity with the safety of all still being a priority, and being the international hub for comedy and entertainment.’

For more information and to purchase ticket (which will be available soon), visit dubaicomedyfest.ae

Images: Dubai Comedy Festival