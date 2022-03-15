Ditch the headphones and listen up…

Dubai Metro Music Festival which captivated commuters in March 2019 is back for a second edition this year taking place for seven days from March 16 to 22.

Dubai Metro users will be able to listen to live performances taking place across five metro stations on the Red Line from 4pm to 10pm. The stations selected are the ones that see the highest number of commuters.

They are Jebel Ali station, Mall of the Emirates station, Bur Juman station, Union station and of course, Expo 2020 Dubai.

Dubai Media Office announced the news on their official account.

The Dubai Metro Music Festival is in partnership with the Road Transport Authority (RTA), Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Dubai Media Office.

This year commuters will be treated to a line-up of 20 musicians. Expect musical performances spanning string, percussion, wind and other unusual instruments.

Rowdah Al Mehrizi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communication, Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector, RTA, said, ‘The initiative is part of a series of joint projects we have undertaken in cooperation with Brand Dubai to promote culture, art, creativity, heritage and aesthetic appreciation in the city in new unique ways.’

Shaima Al Suwaidi, City Branding Manager, Brand Dubai, said, ‘The Metro Music Festival represents the quintessential spirit of cultural diversity and inclusiveness that is at the heart of Dubai’s ethos. Aligned with the vision of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to make Dubai one of the world’s best cities to live and visit, the festival will add unique notes of creativity and beauty to the pulse of urban life.’

On the music, Al Suwaidi stated that the festival brings together some of the most innovative musicians in the region and from across the world to engage with the public… enabling them to connect with the city in new ways. She added, ‘The Festival is a celebration of the creativity, cosmopolitanism and openness that makes Dubai one of the world’s most culturally dynamic metropolises.’

Images: Getty Images