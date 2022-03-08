There is no shortage of things to do for art lovers in Dubai this March…

Art lovers, add d3’s Rethink Art to your lengthy list of artistic and cultural things to do this March.

Rethink Art is another great spot to visit during art season in Dubai in addition to Art Dubai at Madinat Jumeirah, Alserkal Art Week in Al Quoz, World Art Dubai at World Trade Centre and plenty of other art exhibitions around the city.

Over the course of the next six days from March 8 to 13, Dubai Design District (d3) will be home to a number of art exhibitions, installations, activations, live performances, workshops and much more. The art fair is now in its second edition and embodies d3’s principal mission to ‘Rethink the Regular’ while cementing Dubai’s position as a global creative capital.

Here’s what you can expect to see at d3’s Rethink Art this year

Art, lots of art…

This one is a given and at d3’s very own K Gallery you can see the works of art from 18 UAE-based emerging talents. Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation is presenting an exhibition titled ‘Celebrating Middle Eastern Creativity’. For digital art, look out for Alienz Crews who will be presenting, undertaking talks and live performances.

There will also be a Façade to Façade photography exhibition by photographer Hussein Al Moozawi.

Of course, art stretches more than just a painting on a canvas. At this art fair, you will be able to see the works of three cool street artists presenting live graffiti displays and activations. Want to have a go with the spray can? You are more than welcome to join in and build on the existing artwork.

Live performances

At the d3 stage, you can expect many live performances from regional talent.

Cinema fans can catch a short international short film festival, Ajman Film Biennale’s Urban Visions: Architecture and the Future of Cities, the first of its kind screening.

NFTs and Crypto Art

You can’t walk into an art event in the current times without having a section dedicated to NFTs and Crypto. Icons of Crypto Art by The 721 (the721.io) is an immersive exhibition bringing together over 30 artists in one show.

In addition to showcasing key works, The 721 will be hosting open Q&A sessions and walkthroughs throughout the event.

Workshops

Want to get creative yourself? There are hands-on workshops from Meraki Studios where you can design phone covers, create resin clocks and fluid art paintings.

For an outdoor session under the night sky, there is an outdoor canvas painting session held by ARTfem, and more workshops.

Authentic Marks & Glow’s annual International Miniature Printmaking Exhibition will be another highlight which will feature prints from international printmakers around the globe. Running alongside this exhibition will be a live printing program where visitors will have the chance to learn and experience two hand-pulled printing techniques known as Drypoint and Linoleum to create their own unique work.

For more information on Rethink Art, visit dubaidesigndistrict.com

Images: Supplied