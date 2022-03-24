They deserve this break…

If you’re looking out for fun places to take the children to during spring break in Dubai, this list will help. All the activities are indoors and guarantee plenty of fun.

Oli Oli

Experiential play museum OliOli has launched a new mission just in time for Spring Break. Mission OliOli are inviting children (and parents) to join the OliOli Secret Service (OSS) and outwit Cobra – the leader of the Very Evil Network of Mischief (VENOM). It features interactive challenges and puzzles for little agents to solve to enter the OSS headquarters where they will have to navigate laser beams, avoid trapped doors and more. They will even get their very own agent ID, a classified mission file, gadgets and should they succeed, they will get a badge of honour. It is priced at Dhs146 (included in OliOli’s Standard Plus ticket) for one child aged four to 16 and an adult. It only runs until June 12.

OliOli, Al Quoz 1, close to Oasis Centre Mall, Dubai. Tel:(0)4 702 7300. olioli.ae

Bounce

If your little ones have endless amounts of energy and love to run around the house, sign them up at Bounce over spring break where they can enjoy plenty of freestyle fun. From March 28 to April 8 there is a Holiday Camp from Monday to Friday for Dhs190 per day (weekly rate of Dhs750) where they can enjoy games, parkour training and even lunch. Head here for more information.

Bounce, various locations around UAE, from March 28 to April 8. Tel:(0)4 321 1400. bounce.ae

Legoland Dubai

For a brand new experience on the block this spring break, head to Legoland Dubai. The ‘Junior Explorer’ family-friendly adventure runs from March 26 to April 24 and features plenty of challenging activities for the little ones. There’s Lego Artifact Build, Fossil Dig Pit, Sphinx’s Challenge and more. There’s also a treasure hunt which they can start if they complete all four challenges at the Adventure Area. It’s great for little ones aged two to 12 years. To gain entry to Junior Explorer, you need a valid entry ticket priced at Dhs330 (Dhs295 if you book online). Kids can also eat for free (applicable per paying adult) at Caesar’s Pizza & Pasta Buffet Restaurant. Read more here.

Legoland Waterpark, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 820 3123. @legoland.com

Cheeky Monkey

Cheeky Monkey is popular for a number of reasons as its space is packed with nothing but fun. From slides to trampolines, ball pits, and more, it’s a great place for little ones as young as eight to 10 years to spend this spring break. The spring camp runs from March 28 to April 8 with plenty of science, cooking activities, creative art and crafts, interactive play and much more planned out for the little ones. There are morning and afternoon sessions available.

Several locations across Dubai and UAE, Whatapp the team on 056 505 7209 for prices, cheekymonkeys.com

Dig It

Keep the kids away from the TV and other electronic devices and take them for a fun edutaining experience at Dig It. Little ones as young as three can learn, play and stay active with the Dig It crew as they try out the interactive drawing tablet, create their own building or car at the lego table, play at the soft area with slides and swings, learn to drive a tractor and much more. They will get to meet others their own age and make friends which will nurture their social skills. Ticket prices start from Dhs80 for one child (with a parent) for two hours. Details on prices for all tickets can be found here.

Dig It Spring Camp, The Springs Souk, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 438 447, digitdubai.com

