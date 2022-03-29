Where to watch the IPL 2022 in Dubai

Dig out those cricket jerseys…

Cricket fans, if you want to watch the IPL in Dubai, here are a few places to head to with your mates.

Brew House

Pull up a seat either indoors or outdoors and dig into IPL-themed fare as you watch the live-action on the screens. There are drink deals where you pay Dhs31 for the hop of the month and a pizza and pint deal for Dhs99. Going with friends? Save some cash and opt for the ‘Buy One Get Some’ deals. Satisfy those Mumbai street food cravings with the pub’s exciting menu that includes Mumbai gully bao, paneer tikka roll, masala fish fingers, lamb keema tacos and more.

Brew House, Safeer Tower, Business Bay, Dubai, Tel: (0)50 448 0493. citymaxhotels.com

High Note Pool and Sky Lounge

With four huge LED screens ensuring you won’t miss any cricketing action and special deals, this popular rooftop pool and lounge is a great place to watch the IPL matches. The temperature-controlled terrace has IPL-themed drinks plus a special starters menu. Want hops? Pay just Dhs99 for three or opt for the Dhs119 deal which will get you five hops and a starter. You can even walk away with some fab gifts and giveaways with the IPL Predict and Win Cards.

Rooftop Level, Aloft Al Mina Hotel, Mankhool, Dubai, until May 29, Tel: (0)58 591 8153, @highnotedxb

Offside

OffSide Dubai at JA Ocean View Hotel is screening the live cricket games which you can pair with their happy hour deal until 9pm.

Offside, JA Ocean View Hotel, The Walk, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai, Tel: (0)56 522 0219. @offsidedxb

QD’s

Everyone’s favourite QD’s at Dubai Creek Resort is one spot you must catch the IPL. The vibes are so great are the cool Creek views making it one of the top places to chill with mates. There are food and beverage offers are available throughout the evening and shisha.

QD’s, Dubai Creek Resort, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 602 1814, dubaicreekresort.com/ramadan

The Huddle Sports Bar & Grill

Pair your IPL matches with some of the town’s best pub grub at this popular sports bar. There are 24 HD screens around the venue to ensure you don’t miss a single second plus happy hour deals running all day to keep you quenched as you cheer on your team. To feed the hungry ones, there’s an IPL-inspired menu.

The Huddle Sports Bar & Grill, Citymax Hotel Bur Dubai, Dubai, Tel: (0)50 100 7065. facebook.com/TheHuddleBurDubai

TJ’s

This sports cafe in Taj Jumeirah Lake Towers is showing the game on three gigantic TV sets. There’s an outdoor terrace which will be converted to a tent over the warmer season to help keep you cool. You can enjoy one snack and two bevvies for Dhs99, get a bucket of hops for Dhs130 or enjoy a chilled hop tower for Dhs175.

TJ’s, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, Tel: (04) 574 1111. tajhotels.com

Yesterday Restaurant & Sport Lounge Teleport back to the 80s and 90s at this lounge at Four Points by Sheraton Downtown Dubai. The games are displayed on the big screens and if you want a break, have a go at the dartboard or play some pool with mates. To refuel, ask the staff for the deals available on food and beverages. Yesterday Restaurant & Sport Lounge, Four Points by Sheraton Downtown Dubai, Tel: (0)4 501 3115. yesterdaypub.com