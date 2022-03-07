PCR tests on arrival are now optional (and chargeable)…

Over the last few weeks, we’ve witnessed some huge changes to Abu Dhabi’s set of entry requirements, for both land and air terminals.

Many of these rules have been in place, to some extent or another, since the early stages of the pandemic, all as part of a greater policy structure aimed at protecting public health.

On February 26, 2022 — we saw the dismantling of the Green List of countries and territories that required unvaccinated passengers from some countries to quarantine.

Then on February 28, Etihad Airways confirmed that no pre-departure PCR tests were required for vaccinated passengers travelling to Abu Dhabi. Those not fully vaccinated with a UAE approved jab, however, are still obliged to show a negative PCR certificate obtained within 48 hours.

Now, a note on Etihad’s website states that those travelling to Abu Dhabi will no longer have to take an on-arrival PCR test in the airport, regardless of your vaccination status. This update means you can now travel to Abu Dhabi, without any PCR tests at all (as long as you’re vaccinated — otherwise, predeparture tests will be required).

The arrival test, which had been in place since 2020, is now optional, available to take after baggage reclaim for the fixed cost of Dhs40.

Anybody travelling into Abu Dhabi is still advised to check the etihad.com/en-ae/travel-updates/ website before they fly to check the most up to date regulations.

And it is important to note that, currently, the Alhosn Green Pass is still required for entry into almost all Abu Dhabi’s public spaces.

Images: Etihad