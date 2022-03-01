It was previously capped at Dhs50…

Abu Dhabi is reducing the cost of Covid-19 PCR tests across the emirate to Dhs40 from Tuesday March 1.

Announced by the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, the new price of PCR tests in Abu Dhabi is a reduction of Dhs10 from the previous cap, which was set at Dhs50 in August 2021.

The reduction in the cost of Covid PCR tests in Abu Dhabi is announced days after sweeping relaxations were made to Covid-19 rules across the capital. As of Monday, those travelling to Abu Dhabi from other emirates no longer need Green Pass to cross the border, although Al Hosn is still required to enter public spaces. Travellers flying into Abu Dhabi also no longer need a pre-departure PCR test if they’re fully vaccinated, but will still have to undergo one upon arrival.

Abu Dhabi officials have also introduced the biggest relaxation of Covid-19 rules to date, with masks now optional in open spaces, tourist attractions, commercial premises and events able to operate at 90%, and self-isolation after contact with a positive Covid case switched to daily PCR tests for five consecutive days.