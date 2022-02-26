A further relaxation of the rules will see the Green List axed, no green pass to enter from other emirates, and close contact quarantine replaced with five days of PCR tests…

Abu Dhabi’s Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has issued its biggest relaxation of Covid-19 rules to date, with some major changes to capacity, travel and quarantine restrictions effective from today, Saturday February 26.

According to a Tweet from the Abu Dhabi Media Office, the slew of changes “follow positive indicators signalling the recovery phase of the pandemic, supported by the community’s commitment to preventive measures.”

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has approved reduced precautionary measures for new Covid-19 cases and those in contact, as well as tourism destinations and commercial premises, events, international travellers, and entry to Abu Dhabi Government buildings. pic.twitter.com/GkmsHyPzIk — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) February 25, 2022

Face masks

In line with the rest of the UAE, face masks are now optional in outdoor settings and open air spaces. Masks continue to be mandatory in indoor spaces, including malls, restaurants and schools.

Travel restrictions

From today, Saturday February 26, Abu Dhabi is axing its green list, and with it removes the testing requirements related to a dedicated list of countries. Quarantine for international travellers has also been removed.

In a separate Tweet from the NCEMA, new travel rules have been announced for travellers coming to the UAE with separate rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated arrivals. Passengers who are fully vaccinated no longer need a PCR test, and instead are only required to show their vaccination certificates, while unvaccinated travellers must present a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours.

Capacity restrictions

Tourist attractions, commercial premises and events can now increase capacity to 90%, and in-line with UAE rules, face masks can become optional in open spaces, while they still remain mandatory in indoor settings.

Green pass is no longer required to enter Abu Dhabi from other emirates, but will still be used for accessing venues across the capital, including malls and tourist attractions. Attending events still requires Green Pass and a negative PCR test within 96 hours.

Close contact Covid-19 cases

If you come into contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19, you’ll no longer have to isolate. Instead, you must take daily Covid-19 PCR tests for five consecutive days.

This is different from the NCEMA guidelines for the rest of the UAE, which requires two PCR tests at least 48 hours apart within the five days of contact.