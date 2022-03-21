Sponsored: And there’s a three-hour all-inclusive package from Dhs249…

Dubai’s party scene is back, and this March it’s all about the music. If you’re looking for one big blowout before April then this is it, as Sigma is set to headline at Zero Gravity this weekend.

Returning to the popular Dubai beach club for a special edition of Mermaids Ladies’ Night on Friday March 25, the dance music duo will be bringing electric vibes to the poolside. Sigma have been entertaining audiences since forming in 2006, although their summer anthems ‘Nobody to Love’, ‘Changing’ and ‘Glitterball’ that catapulted them to international recognition.

The boys are no strangers to the city, having performed at Zero Gravity on several occasions before, and those who’ve seen them at the party hotspot before know the energy they bring to every set.

There’s all-inclusive packages for girls and guys, with unlimited food and free-flowing drinks from 9pm to midnight, with the party carrying on until 3am. Enjoy beverages from an aray of pop-up bars serving fruity sips, glasses of wine or spirit-and-mixers, all while a roster of the city’s top DJs warm up for the dance music duo. Packages are priced at Dhs249 for early bird tickets, the Dhs299 for regular tickets. Tickets can be bought now via Platinumlist, or on the door.

After Mermaids Ladies’ Night, Zero Gravity moves into a weekend of back-to-back brunches. On Saturday, it’s the turn of Tropical Brunch, with colourful decor designed to transport you to paradise, then on Sunday Zero Gravity rounds off the weekend with Supernatural Brunch, the brand’s award-winning Sunday soiree that’s all about good food, great drinks and epic music.

Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, 9pm to 3am, Friday March 25, Dhs249 early bird, Dhs299 regular, all-inclusive food and drink until midnight. Tel: (0)4 399 0009, Tickets from platinumlist.net