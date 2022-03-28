A Whitney tribute, iftars aplenty, and the new addresses to know about…

With the arrival of April comes the return of Ramadan in the UAE, and while DJ sets and live entertainment may be off the agenda, there are still plenty of things to look forward to in April 2022 in Dubai. Whether it’s a relaxing yoga class, a fitness challenge or gathering with friends for iftar, we’ve rounded up the best things to do in Dubai this month.

April 1 and 2: Head to a Whitney tribute show

She’s known for having had one of the best voices in the music business, and onboard the QE2 this April you can relive all of Whitney Houston’s greatest hits as Marcia Lynette pays tribute to the iconic popstar with three incredible concerts at Theatre by QE2. Hear Witney’s varied repertoire with chart-topping hits like I Wanna Dance With Somebody, One Moment In Time, Million Dollar Bill and I Will Always Love You among others. There’s shows at 8pm on Friday and Saturday, as well as a matinee performance on Saturday afternoon.

Theatre by QE2, QE2 Dubai, Mina Rashid, Fri April 1 and Sat April 2, from Dhs135. Tickets from platinumlist.net

April 2: Unwind at a desert yoga retreat

Looking to totally switch off this April? Platinum Heritage is putting on a desert yoga retreat that’s all about relaxation and reconnecting, combining its roster of desert activities with some zen-inducing wellbeing workshops. Taking place on Saturday April 2, expect breathwork, guided meditations, aromatherapy flows and sound healing – plus a guided night walk, stargazing, sunset canapés and dinner under the stars. There’s a full-day pass option, or you can upgrade to include an overnight stay in a Sadu tent, breakfast the next morning, plus a nature drive in a vintage land rover before heading home.

Platinum Heritage, Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, Saturday April 2, Dhs945 day pass, Dhs1,345 with overnight stay. platinum-heritage.com

April 2 to 30: Reach your fitness goals with a Ramadan fitness challenge

Dubai’s new fitness club, CAMP, has partnered with body transformation experts Best Body Co., the creators of the 6in4 Challenge (to lose 6kg in 4 weeks), to launch The Body Camp Challenge this Ramadan.Built both for those observing Ramadan and those who want to use this quieter time to develop new habits, the Body Camp Challenge focuses on mental training, high-intensity full-body workouts, science-backed nutrition, and a supportive community.

Roda Al Murooj, Downtown Dubai, from Dhs1,000. Tel: 04 264 6303. bestbodyco.com/camp

Throughout April: Gather with friends for a fabulous iftar

Atlantis The Palm resort goes all out for Ramadan with its hugely popular Asateer tent serving both iftar and suhoor, with the addition of buffet theme nights this year, including Moroccan, Lebanese, Persian, and Emirati cuisine. Breathing new life into the stunning marquee for the highly anticipated Iftar and Suhour buffet, Asateer Tent features a variety of seating arrangements for guests, including a Royal Majlis, four VIP Majlis areas, two family Majlises, as well as booth seating and more than 100 dining tables.

Atlantis, The Palm, from sunset, Mon to Thur Dhs240, Fri and Sat Dhs260. Tel: (0)4 4262626. atlantisthepalm.com

From early April: Soak up the sun at a chic beach club

SĀN Beach is a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant and beach club opening next month, designed with super-chic, minimalist touches that make for a seriously premium-looking venue. The retreat-style space is inspired by and named after Africa’s first indigenous tribe, the San. Outside, external tables offer a sun-kissed space to enjoy the Mediterranean menu, tucked just behind the marble DJ booth. A gorgeous white-stone bar sit 10 guests, who will be submerged in water as they sip their cocktails. Further down, a large glistening infinity pool is lined with comfortable sun loungers, as well as three luxurious cabanas. Beyond the pool, JBR and Bluewaters skylines stand pretty along the horizon, where a prime sunset view will guarantee to amaze.

SAN Beach, Palm West Beach, opening April 2022. @sanbeach.dubai

April 15: See a famous funnyman live

Award-winning British comedian, Jason Manford is coming back to Dubai for a special one-off gig in April as part of his ‘Like Me’ tour, courtesy of The Laughter Factory. Jason is one of the best known and most loved comedians in Britain and began his career back in 1999, so he has 23 years of experience behind him making it a guaranteed fun night out. Tickets are already available on thelaughterfactory.com and tickets are priced at Dhs195 per person. Do note, that the show is only open for those 18 years and above.

Jason Manford, The Laughter Factory, Dubai 8.30pm on April 15 at Movenpick Hotel JBR, Tel: (0)50 878 6728, thelaughterfactory.com

April 16: Tackle a challenging night sprint

On Saturday April 16, the Spartan Nas Night Sprint returns to NAS sports complex, where over a 5km solo night run, participants will face 20 hardcore obstacles. Don’t forget your headlamp.

NAS Sports Complex, Nad Al Sheba, Saturday April 16, spartanarabia.com

April date TBC: Check-in for a sleek new city staycay

The new W Dubai – Mina Seyahi is a five-star boutique hotel set to open in April 2022, making it the third W Hotel in the UAE. The 318-key property boasts expansive sea views from private balconies, with custom-designed furniture and elegant finishings. Once complete, the hotel will have five restaurants, bars and lounges, as well as a 1Rebel fitness studio, Bar-B Spa and stunning pool facilities. Topping out this stunning new property is rooftop restaurant, Attiko, a sophisticated pan-Asian restaurant that plans to open in the second quarter of 2022. The sleek space will offer brilliant views of Palm Jumeirah and beyond from its 31st floor location.

W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, opening April 2022. marriott.com

Wednesdays throughout April: Stretch it out at a sky high yoga class

Stretch it out at the world’s highest infinity pool, Aura Skypool, as its new wellness mornings run on Wednesdays throughout Ramadan. Enjoy an exclusive 60-minute morning yoga session with Dina Ghandour at 8am, followed by a wholesome breakfast with dishes such as acai bowl, avocado on toast, or Asian brunch bowl, accompanied by coffee or tea. It’s priced at Dhs280, and is a perfect way to start the day.

Aura Skypool, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 8am to 10am, Wednesdays, Dhs280. auraskypool.com