Looking for a fun night out with mates? Here’s something to look forward to. Award-winning British comedian, Jason Manford is coming back to Dubai for a special one-off gig in April as part of his ‘Like Me’ tour, courtesy of The Laughter Factory.

The comedian will be performing live in Dubai at Movenpick Hotel, Jumeirah Beach Residence on Friday, April 15, 2022 at 8.30pm.

Jason is back due to popular demand. His last show in UAE was back in July 2019 and previously he performed over New Year’s Eve in 2017-2018.

If you don’t know who Jason is, he is one of the best known and most loved comedians in Britain. Jason began his career back in 1999, so he has 23 years of experience behind him therefore it is a guaranteed fun night out.

On returning to Dubai to perform, Jason said, ‘I always love playing the Laughter Factory, it’s a cracking comedy club and full of proper comedy fans. I know it’s going to be a good crowd. After the last couple of years, we all need a good laugh. Ha! See you, there, Jason.’

Gail Clough, the co-founder of The Laughter Factory said, ‘Jason absolutely smashes it every time in Dubai – it’s the first time I’ve seen a comedian get two standing ovations in 25 years of booking comedy. If you have a funny-bone anywhere inside, you will not want to miss this.’

Tickets are already available on thelaughterfactory.com and tickets are priced at Dhs195 per person. Do note, that the show is only open for those 18 years and above.

For more information, visit thelaughterfactory.com, @thelaughterfactory or call 050 878 6728.

Jason Manford, The Laughter Factory, Dubai 8.30pm on April 15 at Movenpick Hotel JBR, Tel: (0)50 878 6728, thelaughterfactory.com

Images: The Laughter Factory