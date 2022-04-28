Take note…

Dubai’s Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that there will be free parking in Dubai over the Eid Al Fitr holidays. The free parking in Dubai is valid from April 30 to May 6, 2022. This does not apply to multi-story parking.

Parking fees will be reactivated from May 7, 2022.

RTA has also announced revised timings for public transportation, Customers Happiness Centres and service providers…

Public transportation timings

Dubai Metro: Red and Green Line stations will operate from Monday, May 2 to Wednesday, May 4 from 5am to 1am (the following day).

The timing of Metro Link Bus Services at Rashidiya, Mall of the Emirates, Ibn Battuta, Dubai Mall/Burj Khalifa, Abu Hail, and Etisalat will be synchronised with the metro service schedules.

Dubai Tram will operate from Monday, May 2 to Wednesday, May 4 from 6am to 1am (the following day).

RTA main bus stations: Gold Souq Station will operate from 5am to 12.29am (the following day) and Al-Ghubaiba Station from 4.14 am to 12.58am (the following day).

Sub-stations: Satwa Station will operate from 4.57am to 11pm (except for Route C01 which will be operating around the clock). Al-Qusais Bus Station will operate from 4.34am to 12.04am (past midnight), Al Quoz Industrial Station from 5.05am to 11:35pm, and Jebel Ali Station from 4.58am to 11.17pm.

Customers Happiness Centres

Customers Happiness Centres will be closed from Saturday, April 30 to Sunday, May 8. The centres will resume duty on Monday, May 9 2022.

The smart customer happiness centres at Umm Ramool, Deira, Al Barsha, Al Manara and RTA’s Head Office will operate around the clock.

Service provider centres (technical testing) will be closed from Saturday, April 30 to Saturday, May 7. They will resume work on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

For more information and timings on intercity buses, Marine Transport, abra, Water Ferry and Water Taxi, visit this link here.

