The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavour. Why? Because there are so many options – like Dubai Restaurant Week deals, dog-friendly festivals, live performances, fashion pop-ups, and more.

Without further ado, here is our shortlist of 12 fantastic things to do in Dubai this weekend:

Friday, April 26

Make the most of Dubai Restaurant Week deals

Dubai Restaurant Week kicks off this Friday, meaning foodies can eat out at their favourite restaurants with tasty set menus for a fraction of the normal price, as part of Dubai Food Festival. With two course lunches priced at Dhs125 and three-course dinners for Dhs250, City Walk’s new licensed steakhouse, Rare is one of over 60 Dubai restaurants taking part. Brought to you by the same team behind The Pointe’s beloved CMP Bar & Grill which closed its doors last year, the homegrown concept serves European-inspired dishes centered around a custom-made charcoal grill serving the finest selection of classic cuts. On the set menus this Dubai Restaurant Week, expect dishes such as anchovy toasts, chicken thigh skewer, 9+ Wagyu striploin, charcoal peri peri cabbage, and whipped burnt cheesecake.

Rare, C2, City Walk, Dubai. Daily 12pm to 2am. Tel:(0)4 287 4604, @theraredxb

Sundowners at Franky’s

Up on the rooftop of the The Park in JLT, above Splendour Fields and Hawkerboi, Franky’s is the latest opening brought to us by homegrown heavyweight, EATX. The authentic Italian pizzeria serves a simple yet delicious menu with stunning views over the JLT and Dubai Marina skyline, perfect for sundowners and alfresco dinners. Franky’s happy hour takes place from Monday to Friday, 4pm to 7pm, and includes house wine and beer for Dhs35, served with snacks from Franky’s Kitchen. If you’re still feeling hungry after the bites, be sure to order the stracciatella service (Dhs115), served with fried bread, pickles, olives, fermented chili, bresaola, shaved melon, and more – it’s the ultimate girl dinner.

Franky’s Pizzeria, The Park, JLT, open Sun to Thu 4pm to 12am, Fri and Sat 4pm to 1am. @frankyspizzeria

Take a dip after dark at Atlantis The Royal

If you’ve been waiting for a more wallet-friendly way to experience Atlantis The Royal’s jaw dropping infinity pool – this might be it: Cloud 22 is introducing a new moonlight swim. Taking place every Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Moonlight Sessions by Cloud 22 invite you to take a dip in the dark some 90 metres above the Palm Jumeirah. But while day passes for this dazzling infinity pool start from a premium of Dhs450, the moonlight swim has no entry fee, and instead comes just with a Dhs300 minimum spend. For that, you’ll get access to the lounge and bar area, as well as pool access, from 7pm to 11pm.

Cloud 22, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, 7pm to 11pm, Thurs to Sat, from Dhs300. Tel: (0)4 426 2700. @cloud22dubai

Celebrate one year of Miya

Mamma Miya! Join the party this weekend at Miya’s Greek Feast celebrating its first anniversary on Friday from 8pm. Get the girls together and indulge in a mix of traditional Greek flavours and modern twists with dishes like manouri salad, octopus carpaccio, and lamb kebab, accompanied by cool cocktails and Greek wine. With lively Greek music, Miya’s cosy Mediterranean vibes at Bluewaters Island offer the perfect backdrop for a memorable evening. Yamas!

Miya, Bluewaters Island, Friday, April 26, from 8pm. Tel:(0)456 40008. @miya.dubai

Saturday, April 27

Shop at an outdoor market with a BBQ

Head to MINT Market this weekend, in collaboration with dreamy Dubai beachwear brand Sand Dollar. Get ready for an unforgettable experience filled with local treasures and fabulous fashion. Explore an array of homegrown brands while sipping on a complimentary drink upon arrival (non-alcoholic options available), and treat yourself to a free styling session with the talented Irene Marie Feeney. But that’s not all. Taking place at Tap & Grill in Jumeirah Golf Estates, there’s fun for the whole family including a play area with a bouncy castle for the little ones as well as a delicious barbecue for just Dhs150 per person.

Sand Dollar X MINT Market pop-up, Tap & Grill, Jumeirah Golf Estates. Saturday, April 27, 5pm to 10pm. sanddollardubai.com | @mintmarket.ae

Head to this pup festival for the ultimate doggy day out

Get those tails wagging because the dog-friendly Feastival is coming back to Al Habtoor Polo Resort this weekend and your four-legged family members will have a whale of a time. The ulti-mutt day out for you and your furry friend will be action-packed full off incredibly fun activities. We’re talking a dog show at 3pm, all your favourite fair games like the sack race, and egg and spoon races; and there will be competitions for bad hair day, best rescue and waggiest tail where prizes and rosettes will be handed out to the top pups. The feastival will take place at Al Habtoor Polo Resort, from 11am to 9pm, and guests are invited to enter for free, and there will also be free parking at the venue. Do note that guests bringing their pets must have their dog’s passports as well as proof of their annual vaccines.

Feastival at Al Habtoor Polo Resort, 611 Emirates road, Wadi Al Safa 5, Sat Apr 27, free entry. dubaifeastival.com

Start your weekend with a bang at Bongo’s Bingo

Bongo’s Bingo is back at Zero Gravity – and this time they’re taking it back to the 00s. Party like it’s 2002, and get ready for a retro night out. Expect all the usual craziness that goes with the Bongo’s Bingo name including entertainment, random prizes, and live music. The Bingo session will take place on Saturday, April 27.

Bongo’s Bingo, Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, Skydive Dubai Drop Zone, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud street, 8pm, Saturday April 27. @bongosbingodubai

Dance the night away

As part of the final few weeks of live music and international DJs at Terra Solis, Aussie DJ and producer and all-round performing legend Timmy Trumpet will headline Tomorrowland’s desert oasis, Terra Solis, on Saturday April 27. He’ll be supported by local stars Scott Forshaw and Quilliam.

Tomorrowland presents Timmy Trumpet, Terra Solis, Dubai Heritage Vision, 8pm, Saturday April 27, from Dhs150. platinumlist.net

Sunday, April 28

Experience Ferragamo’s beachfront paradise

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Just when you thought the dreamy beachfront oasis of Bungalo34 couldn’t get any more beautiful, the chic Italian designer, Ferragamo has taken over. The brand’s sky-blue Venus motif is featured across parasols, chairs, cushions, napkins, and even various furnishings within the restaurant including the bar and DJ booth. A special Italian-inspired Ferragamo menu has also been created offering limited edition dishes and drinks. Order the Ferragamo pizzette to start (Dhs94) followed by the spaghettini alla nerano (Dhs102) or if you’re in the mood for seafood, the seabass with olives and anchovy (Dhs270) with a non-negotiable side of truffle potatoes (Dhs46). If all this was not remarkable enough, the designer has opened a short-term boutique inside the concept store, Collective Africa, so guests can shop from its stunning spring collection. It’s a match made in foodie and fashion heaven. The dreamy world of Bungalo34 x Ferragamo welcomes guests until May 15. Weekend lunch plans = sorted.

Bungalo34, Nikki Beach Residences, Pearl Jumeira Island, Jumeirah 1, Dubai. daily 9am to 12am, from Tuesday, January 17. Tel:(0)4 238 1780. @bungalo34 / bungalo34.com

See Boyz II Men live

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coca-Cola Arena (@cocacolaarena)

Get ready to be serenaded by the iconic R’n’B group Boyz II Men when they hit the stage at the Coca-Cola Arena in April. Known for their incredible discography of hits, it will be an evening full of soulful songs that we all know and love. You’ll know them for hits including End Of The Road, I’ll Make Love to You, and One Sweet Day. Tickets are available from Dhs199 per person and can be booked here.

Boyz II Men, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, 6pm, Sunday April 28, from Dhs199. coca-cola-arena.com

Enjoy a leisurely lunch

A place that needs no introduction, the much-loved French eatery Couqley has our hearts. Its newer brasserie, located in the Pullman Hotel Downtown, is modern, chic, and bright with a stunning alfresco terrace that is the perfect spot to enjoy their must-try Sunday Funday menu. From 1pm to 4pm every Sunday, guests can get two courses with unlimited soft drinks for Dhs218, or for an additional Dhs50, get three-hours of free-flowing wine. Choose from delicious French classics including escargots, endive and Roquefort salad, steak frites, steak tartare, spinach ravioli, free-range French chicken and fries, and more.

Couqley French Brasserie, Pullman Hotel Downtown Dubai, Sundays, 1pm to 4pm, from Dhs218 per person. Tel: (0)4 514 9339, couqley.ae

Make the most of the weather before summer

Dubai’s most floral space closes its doors over the summer for two reasons: the boiling temperatures and the second is planning and prepping for the next season. If it’s been a couple of years since you’ve visited, the Smurf’s Village has been expanded, and floral tunnels and lighting attractions have been added. Once the summer has passed and the cooler weather has once again settled onto the city, the gates will reopen at Dubai Miracle Garden – usually at the start of the last quarter of the year. If you’re heading online to book tickets, currently the last date you can book is April 30.

Dubai Miracle Garden, Al Barsha South 3, Dubailand, open daily 9am to 9pm (and 9am to 11pm on weekends), Dhs95 for adults, Dhs80 for children under 12, and under 3s free. Tel: (04) 422 8902. dubaimiraclegarden.com

Images: Social/Provided