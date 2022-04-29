Extend gluttonous-chocolate-consumption season well into May at Salon du Chocolat’s celebration of all things cocoa…

Chocolatiers and top pastry chefs from across the region are joining forces for a weekend full of chocolate competitions, tastings, workshops… and a chocolate fashion show. Salon du Chocolat et de la patisserie Dubai will be making its debut at Dubai Mall, from May 12 to 14.

Visitors will be able to explore stands, sample and buy chocolate, and attend special workshops and masterclasses with renowned chefs from around the world.

Over 50 exhibitors, 30 pastry chefs and thousands of chocolate lovers are set to attend the festivities, at Dubai’s iconic Galeries Lafayette over the course of three days.

“We are delighted to be bringing this exceptional show to one of the region’s most dynamic cities,” said Joumana Damous-Salame, managing director of Hospitality Services.

The three-day programme features an array of chocolate-inspired events, including a chocolate fashion show, where fashion and chocolate collide; Salon du Chocolat Junior, a space for children to get creative with chocolate; the pastry show, where pastry chefs will host workshops; the choco démo, a space to mingle with content creators; and three chocolate competitions for amateurs.

Dedicated to those who share a passion for chocolate and pastry, the much-loved show will bring together professional chocolate tasters, chocolatiers, chocolate aficionados, authors and pastry chefs. Famous names set to appear at next month’s chocolate festival include Ossiano’s Chef Gregoire Berger, who’ll be hosting a masterclass at the pastry show on May 12 at 6.15pm.

Joining the line-up includes Belgian chocolatier Pierre Marcolini, renowned pastry chef Pierre Abihaila, and master baker Karim Bourgi.

Established in Paris in 1994, the exhibition has become a reference for chocolate enthusiasts, with events taking place in New York, Tokyo, London, Brussels, Cologne, Lyon, Moscow, Shanghai, Marseille, Zurich, Cannes, Bordeaux, Monaco, Milano, Hong Kong, Beirut and many other cities. This marks the second city in the Middle East to host the festival, after a successful debut in Beirut, with plans to host the next event in Riyadh, KSA in November.

Salon du Chocolat, Galeries Lafayette, The Dubai Mall, May 12 to 14, 2pm to 10pm. @salonduchocolatme