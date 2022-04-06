Sponsored: And they offer free delivery to the local area…

Reform Social Grill is a beloved British gastropub that regularly draws local residents to enjoy its menu of refined British classics. Whether for a curry night, big breakfast or hearty weekend roast, this pet-friendly, family-friendly restaurant is a Dubai institution.

Now the lakes-facing venue has added another string to its much-loved bow – a state of the art woodfire pizza oven – and it’s cooking up an array of thin and crispy pizzas with a twist on the Italian classics. Made just how gramdma would like it, the dough is proved for 24 hours, before the pizzas are cooked in a wood-fired oven at 450 degrees for just 90 seconds – so you won’t have to wait long for it to hit your table.

Each pizza is made fresh-to-order, with toppings and ingredients sourced locally where possible. A selection of ten creatively named pizzas include the Meghan and Harry; topped with white sauce, truffle, wild mushrooms and burrata; Kate; a tomato sauce-based pizza with grilled vegetables, broccolini and balsami glaze; and Prince Charles; finished with buffalo chicken, jalapeno and a drizzle of buffalo sauce. Prices start from Dhs50.

To celebrate the new addition to the menu, Mondays are Reform’s new pizza night, where any pizza and a bucket of hops is priced at Dhs195, perfect for banishing the Monday blues with mates. Early dinners are made even more wallet-friendly with Reform’s daily happy hour, where you can snack on slices of your favourite pizzas alongside a daily happy hour from 4pm to 8pm, where selected beverages are Dhs35.

A bonus for those hosting at home, if you’re lucky enough to live in The Lakes, Meadows, Springs, Emirates Hills or JLT, then delivery is free on all direct orders. Delivery is available from 6pm to 11pm, Sunday to Friday.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 454 2638, WhatsApp (0)58 647 8692, reformsocialgrill.ae