In Dubai we are spoiled for choice when it comes to epic views and Instagrammable breakfast spots, but with an abundance of beautiful beaches on our doorstep, it makes sense to combine the two.

Here are 7 amazing beachside breakfast spots to check out in Dubai this weekend…

Bla Bla

JBR’s part beach club, part dining destination Bla Bla opens for breakfast from 8am every day. There’s an a la carte menu where you’ll find bites fresh from the bakery, as well as hearty breakkie classics like avo toast, buttermilk pancakes and eggs a whole host of ways. Or there’s the Bla Bla set breakfast, where you can pick from a selection of breakfast mains such as acai bowls and eggs benedict, as well as a tea or coffee, plus a mimosa, bloody mary or fruit juice, all for Dhs65.

Bla Bla, The Beach opposite JBR, breakfast runs 8am to 11.30am on weekdays and 8am to 12pm on weekends. Tel: (0)58 606 3535. @blabladubai

Breeze

At the end of Club Vista Mare’s strip of restaurants, Breeze Beach Grill is one of our go-to spots for tanning and eating in equal measure. On Sundays, there’s a new breakfast menu to enjoy while soaking up the sea views, with dishes such as feta tartine, eggs benedict and a sweet coconut panna cotta. Best of all, those that order a main can enjoy a complimentary mimosa, tea or coffee.

Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, 9am to midday, Sundays. Tel (04) 568 3000. breeze.ae

Cafe Nikki

This blissful beachfront setting at Cafe Nikki looks over an aquamarine pool and out onto the ocean. On the breakfast menu you’ll find pancakes, granola, oats, eggs your way and more. This place is guaranteed to give you all of those holiday feels, even if you’re just visiting for breakfast. Breakfast is served from 7am to 11am.

Nikki Beach Resort and Spa, Pearl Jumeirah, Dubai, Tue to Sat, 7am to 12am. Tel: (04) 376 6162. nikkibeachhotels.com

Circle Cafe

Circle Cafe has locations across Dubai and it has remained hugely popular for its great all-you-can-eat breakfast deal. For Dhs60 you can tuck into your choice of 25 breakfast dishes, plus a tea or coffee (its Dhs25 for kids). For beachside dining, you’ll want to head to the Kite Beach location

Circle Cafe, Kite Beach, open 8am to 10pm. Tel: (04) 254 1565. circle-cafe.com/locations

HQ’s 459

Settle yourself on one of the colourful cushy couches at HQ’s 459 at La Mer and enjoy breakfast looking out across the beach and ocean. There’s plenty on the breakfast menu from avocado toast to a protein bowl, açaí, granola bowl, eggs Benedict, shakshuka, omelette and even steak and eggs if you’re feeling indulgent.

HQ’s 459, La Mer South, Dubai, Sat to Wed 10am to 11pm, Thurs and Fri 10 am to 12am. Tel: (0)4 345 9000. hqs459.com

Jones The Grocer

Australian-born Jones the Grocer has long been popular in Dubai for its great breakfast choices, fresh food and wine and cheese nights and last year it added a beachside venue with the opening of its Palm West Beach branch. Tuck into dishes such as eggs Benedict, shakshuka and omelettes. It’s worth ordering a latte or cappuccino for the cute kangaroo stencil on top of the foam.

Jones The Grocer, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Sat to Wed 8am to 10pm, Thurs & Fri 8am to 12am. Tel: (0)54 998 6162.

