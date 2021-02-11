How do you like your eggs?

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day so why not give it the credit it deserves? If you feel like you’ve tried and tested the majority of Dubai’s great breakfast deals, we’ve got two new ones for you to try…

Bla Bla

JBR’s huge new beach club and dining destination Bla Bla has just launched a brand new breakfast deal. It runs seven days a week with a set menu giving you the choice of croissant, muffin or avocado toast to start, followed by eggs benedict, an acai bowl or The Bla Bla Breakfast which includes sausages, eggs any style and a hash brown. You’ll also get tea or coffee, plus a mimosa, bloody mary or fruit juice, all for Dhs65.

Bla Bla, The Beach opposite JBR, breakfast runs 8am to 11.30am on weekdays and 8am to 12pm on weekends. Tel: (0)58 606 3535. @blabladubai

Le Kong

Le Kong is the stunning new bar and restaurant that recently officially opened next to pool club Wane by SoMiya. It’s perched on the fourth floor at the Address Dubai Marina and runs with the jungle theme of the pool, glass-fronted, will plenty of green velvet and lush plants. Breakfast is a French affair with dishes such as scrambled eggs with French cheese.

Le Kong, Address Dubai Marina, Dubai Marina, Dubai, breakfast served daily 8am to 12pm. Tel: (04) 436 7777. @lekongdubai

Images: Social/Provided