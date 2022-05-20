Sponsored: The Coffee Club has had a makeover…

With more than 20 outlets, The Coffee Club has long-been a popular café to find an Australian breakfast, lunch and dinner in the UAE. They take pride in offering delicious specialty coffee roasted in Melbourne, Australia, delivering a sensational espresso coffee experience to their customers.

The brand recently revealed its new look and feel, offering a brand new comfortable environment where guests can eat, recharge and catch up with friends and family. The first place you’ll be able to spot this brand makeover, is at the freshly opened Dubai Hills Mall branch; think new colours, a new logo, plus lime-washed stone walls decorated with falling foliage.

The design refresh doesn’t stop at the interiors, the menu has also had a shake up, with new dishes served across all UAE outlets. They’ve brought back your favourite classics, including the Mac ‘n Cheese Croquette, Fish ‘n Chips and Mexican Bowl – back by popular demand.

Must try signature dishes include an all-day Healthy Breakfast Platter, Avo Smash and Smoked Salmon on Toast, Turkey Pastrami Eggs Bene, Spinach and Mushroom Eggs Bene, Chicken Avo Caesar Wrap, Smashed Beef Cheeseburger, Double-up Burger and more.

Look forward to a new range of freshly made smoothies, set to keep you cool all summer long. You’re guaranteed to love the Green Fuel (spinach, celery, broccoli, mango, banana, pineapple), Mint-to-Be (avocado, pear, lime, mint, mango), and Acai’n From Above (raspberry, blueberry, banana, açai).

If you’re a Coffee Club member (if not, what are you waiting for?), as a welcome gift to their new store, you can enjoy a 50 per cent off voucher when ordering from the food menu at Dubai Hills outlet before the end of June.

The Coffee Club, Ground floor, near Entrance 3, Dubai Hills Mall, daily 8am to 11pm. thecoffeeclubme.com