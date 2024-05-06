Preserving the UAE’s and the region’s rich historical heritage for generations to come…

Less than an hour’s drive away from Dubai to the Sharjah desert lies Mleiha – a destination popular for Fossil Rock, archaeological sites, cave trails, camping spots and more. Soon however, it will draw in the crowds for a new attraction – Mleiha National Park.

But it’s not the kind of park you’re thinking of. Mleiha National Park will transform part of the desert into a park to showcase the historic treasures of the region from 200,000 years ago, all in a bid to preserve Sharjah’s rich historical heritage. Those visiting will get to experience its beauty and historical importance through sustainable tourism and ecotourism practices.

3 of 12

Around 34-square-kilometre desert in Sharjah’s central region is set to be transformed. The area was selected as it is part of the area where archaeologists unearthed the earliest evidence of human occupation outside Africa.

What to expect?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHUROOQ (@shurooqsharjah)

The park will include three areas: the Core Conservation Zone, the Ecotourism Zones, and the Hybrid Zone.

The Core Conservation Zone will focus on preserving the natural environment and will support wildlife. At Ecotourism Zones, you can expect to enjoy eco-stays, adventures and educational activities, while the Hybrid Zone will serve as a middle ground for conservation and sustainable tourism practices.

When open, the park will introduce educational programmes, recreational activities and opportunities for scientific research.

Activities that harm the park’s values will be strictly prohibited, including hunting, damaging geographic spaces and more. Construction and activities in the park’s surrounding areas will also be authorised only after strict approvals.

When will it be ready? Well, construction is underway, but no expected completion date has been announced.

Fun fact: Mleiha is on the UNESCO World Heritage Site nominee list, which makes it all the more important to the emirate and the UAE.

Images: Emirates News Agency