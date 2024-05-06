Another turning point, a fork stuck in the road…

With 15 studio albums over a career spanning thirty-seven-odd years – no one generation can claim Green Day as their own.

But for those now middle-aged, UAE-based moshpit monsters who grew up with the earliest angsty punk ballads of Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool – there’s probably an extra level of excitement (along with chronic, age-related back pain) at the news that Green Day are coming to Dubai…

The announcement was teased by concert organisers, All Things Live via an Instagram post on Sunday. And as of 10am this morning, we now have confirmed dates, a venue and a HUGE special guest in Offspring.

It’s all happening on January 27, 2025 at Expo City. Tickets aren’t on sale yet, but you can register your interest for presale online.

From the early days of Kerplunk and their breakout teenage bedroom rage anthology Dookie; through their Nimrod power pop era; into a system-railing resurgence with American Idiot and 21st Century Breakdown; all culminating in an impressively prolific period in the 2020s, which includes their latest release (and the reason they’re touring the world right now), Saviours – Rock Hall of Famers, Green Day have been inspiring impromptu air guitar solos for decades.

From those albums you’ll recognise such stadium rock bangers as Basket Case, Good Riddance, Wake Me Up When September Ends, Boulevard of Broken Dreams, When I Come Around, Brain Stew, 21 Guns and more.

Their guests, Offspring – are another giant of the 90s American punk scene – with huge hits Self Esteem, All I Want, The Kids Aren’t Alright, and we probably shouldn’t mention it – but yes, also Pretty Fly.

The current Offspring line-up extends to lead vocalist and guitarist Bryan “Dexter” Holland (who, fun fact, has a PhD in molecular biology), lead guitarist Kevin “Noodles” Wasserman, bassist Todd Morse, mult-instrument maestro Jonah Nimoy and drummer Brandon Pertzborn.

As mentioned above, tickets are not yet on sale, but to be one of the first to secure them when they are, make sure you register your interest at greendaydxb.com

January 27, 2025 at Expo City.

Images: Getty