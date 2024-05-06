Take a walk on the wild side…

It’s that time of year again when popular outdoor attractions in Dubai close their doors due to rising temperatures. Dubai Safari Park is one of the spots that close, and it’s saying farewell to visitors with a cool family pass promotion.

For two adults and three children, you will pay just Dhs105. Usually, this will cost you Dhs195, which means a saving of Dhs90. You can get more information and make your booking here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Safari Park (@dubaisafari)



The all-day access tickets will include access to six zones – African Village, Asian Village, Explorer Village, Arabian Desert, Kids Farm and Al Wadi, so you don’t have to worry about missing out on something cool. You will also get unlimited air-conditioned train shuttle service within the park.

It also includes a 10-minute Arabian Safari tour where you can observe local animal species roaming around in their natural desert habitat. You will get access to live presentations, educational workshops, wildlife talks, and complimentary feeding sessions.

And if you need to up your energy levels during your visit? You will have a wide variety of dining and retail options to choose from.

Over the last few weeks, Dubai Safari Park has also extended its opening timings from 10 am to 6.30pm so you can make the most of your visit.

For more tickets and packages, visit this link here to book.

Dubai Safari Park closes its doors for summer on June 2, which means you have less than a month to go see it. It will reopen its doors when it’s cooler (and safer) for both the animals and visitors. Other attractions in Dubai that close for the summer include Global Village Dubai, Dubai Miracle Garden and Hatta Wadi Hub.

Dubai Safari Park, Al Warqa 5, closing on June 2, Tel: (800) 900. dubaisafari.ae

Images: Dubai Media Office