Perfect for a group get-together…

Looking for a little extra privacy at your next group get-together? Private dining rooms don’t have to be bland and boring, celebrate good times with these cool private areas. Whether you’re celebrating something special, or just keen to have your own space, these private dining rooms in Dubai restaurants are ideal.

SushiSamba

Wow your guests with impressive views of the city from the 51st floor of Palm Tower at SushiSamba Dubai. The private dining room features golden walls and floor to ceiling windows displaying a prime view of Ain Dubai. The long handmade wooden table seats up to 14 guests and comes with its own AV system.

SushiSamba Dubai, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, daily 12pm to 3pm and 6pm to 2am. sushisamba.com

Ernst

Enormous new German tavern, Ernst, celebrates the best of Bavaria, but its private dining room takes it to extremes. Inside the cosy room – and hidden behind a nondescript door – is a space big enough for 20 of your favourite mates for a true Bavarian banquet, making it a perfect birthday party spot.

Ernst, 25hours Hotel, One Central, daily noon to midnight. Tel: (0)4 210 2511. ernstbiergarten.com

Amazonico

In a restaurant as bold and beautiful as Amazonico, you can expect the dining room to be the same, and you’d be right. It has a distinctly green theme, with the same junglesque decor as the other two floors of the huge venue. The 14-person room looks out onto the stunning rooftop terrace, through the floor-to-ceiling windows.

Amazonico, DIFC, daily 12pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 571 3999. amazonicorestaurant.com

Gaia

Downstairs in the gorgeous Gaia, there’s a private dining area known as the ‘Chef’s Table’. Situated just next to the kitchen, it’s perfect for up to 12 guests, designed to create an intimate experience between chef and diners. Famous guests include Sean Paul, Black Coffee and Rita Ora, and you can watch your meal being prepared right before your eyes.

Gaia, DIFC, daily 12pm to 4pm & 7pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (04) 241 4242. gaia-restaurants.com

Shanghai Me

For a more secluded space, Shanghai Me’s sophisticated dining room offers a private area to enjoy a top-notch dinner with friends. Designed by renowned architect Michele Bonan, the art-deco room serves up fine Asian cuisine, as enjoyed by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Shanghai Me, DIFC, daily 12pm to 4pm & 6pm to midnight. Tel: (04) 564 0505. shanghaime-restaurant.com

Roka

Roka’s cool dining room is separate from the main area, but with large windows to keep the atmosphere alive. The space features a 3D red brick wall and large green plants surrounding the long banquet table. Guests can enjoy a selection of dishes from the restaurant’s main menu.

Roka, Me Dubai, The Opus, Business Bay, daily 12pm to 3.30pm & 6.30pm to midnight. Tel: (04) 439 7171. rokarestaurant.com

Cé La Vi

At Cé La Vi, you’ll find a circular room with comfortable seats dotted around the central table. Large plants line the windows and atmospheric lighting set the mood. Chef Howard Ko can prepare a signature menu for you and your guests, to suit your group’s requirements.

Cé La Vi, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, daily 12pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 582 6111. celavi.com

Hutong

Dark dining hall Hutong can be split to either offer a large conference room, or more intimate dining spaces. The first floor area has been decorated with traditional Chinese lanterns and heavy wooden furniture for a moody aesthetic.

Hutong, Gate Village 6, DIFC, daily 12pm to 2.30pm & 6pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 220 0868. hutong-dubai.com

Social House

If you’re looking for a more casual option, Social House in The Dubai Mall has just launched a new private dining room. Less on the ‘private’ side, the room features a glass wall looking out to the main dining area, plus a retro storage area with cool ladder design. The long wooden dining table comfortably seats 10-15 guests, who can enjoy a 20 per cent discount on all food and beverage items. If you need a meeting space, the room includes access to a wireless projector, external speakers, Bluetooth microphone, and Apple TV. The hire is priced at Dhs1,500 for a half-day (4-5 hours) and Dhs2,500 for a full day (8-9 hours), including unlimited still and sparkling water, coffee or tea, mini croissants, mini muffins, and mini English cake.

Social House, The Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, daily 10am to 2am. Tel: (0)4 339 8640. @socialhousedubai

Images: Provided