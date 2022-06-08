Leave the city behind for a day on Dibba’s stunning coastline…

The summer sweat may have put a stop to most of your outdoor pursuits, but a sea breeze and cooler climes in the Northern Emirates mean day trips are still possible. If you’re looking to try something a bit different, UAE-based tour operator ECC Adventures have added a new water-based summer adventure in Dibba, Oman. While ECC Adventures typically specialises in hikes across Fujairah and Sharjah, this Dibba Dhow Trip means you can leave your hiking boots at home, and enjoy a day filled soaking up the stunning natural landscapes in this lesser-known part of the coast.

Priced at Dhs275 for adults and Dhs250 for children aged 3 to 7 (under 3s go free), the Dibba Dhow Trip includes a full day dhow cruise along the scenic Dibba coastline, watersports, a buffet lunch – plus unlimited hot and cold soft drinks. While a visa isn’t required to enter Dibba, you do need an entry permit to cross the border, and ECC Adventures will take care of this too.

You’ll need to get yourselves to the meeting point at the port of the sleepy fishing village, roughly a 10-minute drive from the Dibba border. If you don’t drive, ECC Adventures can arrange transport to and from Dubai for an additional Dhs120.

To make the most of a full day on the water, you’ll be setting sail on a traditional wooden dhow at about 8.30am. From there, it’s a scenic sail cruising by fjords, keeping an eye out for shipwrecks as you go.

It’s anchors down at several stops along the way, where your captain and guide allow plenty of time for swimming in the crystal clear waters, snorkelling or watersports like banana boat rides and paddle boarding.

All that adventure is hungry work, so at lunch you can expect a tasty buffet spread to fuel up for an afternoon of repeating all the fun you had that morning.

The Dibba Dhow Cruise happens once per week this June and the upcoming dates for the Dibba Dhow Trip are Saturday June 11, Sunday June 19, Sunday June 26 and Saturday July 4. Registration closes at 10pm three days prior to the trip, and you’ll need to have submitted your required documents for the permit to enter Dibba by this time.

Happy exploring!

Book on eccadventures.com