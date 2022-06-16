Sponsored: Here’s a club you’re going to want to be a part of…

Looking to have your best summer yet in the UAE? Say goodbye boring weekends and hello to a summer filled with staycations with ALL, Accor Live Limitless. Set to be your new best friend this summer, Accor’s brilliant lifestyle loyalty programme lets you check-in – and check-out – a whole host of hotels and resorts with up to 30 per cent off rates. Plus, they’re throwing breakfast in, too.

You can book in at a whole host of brands, including Fairmont, Sofitel and Pullman, with properties all over the UAE to choose from.

Book anytime from now until September 15 for stays until September 30, and as a member of ALL, Accor Live Limitless, you’ll get an exclusive discount of up to 30 per cent off your dream summer staycation. Whether it’s that fun-filled family stay you’ve been dreaming of since pre-pandemic, or a romantic retreat to spoil your significant other, ALL, Accor Live limitless takes all the stress out of planning your staycation, and ensures you have dirhams left over to make sure every moment is magical.

In Dubai, that could mean a weekend away at Polynesian-themed paradise Sofitel Dubai The Palm where little ones can make a splash at Amura Kids’ Club while adults get their glow on at the serene spa. Or perhaps you prefer a foodie-focused getaway, where weekends are spent sampling the finest French fare at Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk’s Brasserie Boulud, or sipping inventive serves at Monkey Bar, the cool rooftop perch atop Downtown’s 25Hours Hotel Dubai One Central.

If it’s a weekend out of town you’re after, then Fairmont’s duo of beautiful beachfront properties in the northern emirates: Fairmont Ajman and Fairmont Fujairah could be the staycation you’ve been wanderlusting after. Guest rooms with sunny sea views, breezy beach bars and perfectly cooled pools are all waiting to welcome you.

Find out more and get inspired at all.com and sign up for ALL online here.