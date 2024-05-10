New month, new things to do…

The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavour. Why? Because there are so many options – like the return of World Art Dubai, exciting cocktail pop-ups, Orthodox Easter celebrations, fashion collaborations, and more.

Without further ado, here is our shortlist of 12 wonderful things to do in Dubai this weekend:

Friday, May 3

Challenge your friends to a games night

D3’s Danish bakery Bageri Form launches its first board game night this Friday from 6pm to celebrate the launch of their very own board game Butter & Whisks. Roll the dice, move your pastry pawns, and tackle baking challenges while answering trivia about Bageri Form. Swing by every Friday from 6pm to 10pm for a fun board game night and enjoy a pastry and a coffee for Dhs59 or buy the board game to take home for Dhs235 and get two pastries and coffees. It’s the perfect excuse to put down your phones and pick up your whisks for a great time with friends and family.

Bageri Form, Building 4, Dubai Design District. Fridays from 6pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 570 8777, @bageriform

Find a new outfit

Looking for a wow-worthy brunch outfit? Experience the ultimate fashion party at shop-and-sip bar So Much Trouble with fashion rental platform, Endless. Fashionistas can now rent from the stunning selection of over 100 luxury fashion pieces available. From chic party wear to iconic vintage finds, gather your friends for a fun-filled shopping session where cocktails flow, fabulous outfits are tried on, and you’re strutting down the catwalk with your besties. You can also shop from the collaboration online and enjoy same-day delivery and convenient four-day rental periods. Whether you’re looking for a statement piece or a full wardrobe refresh, this is your chance to shop sustainably and stylishly.

So Much Trouble, Papas, Intercontinental Hotel Dubai, Dubai Marina. @somuchtroubledubai

Try new flavours

Indulge in an exceptional fine dining experience at Michelin Guide-listed restaurant Trèsind with their innovative Indian cuisine. On weekdays from 12pm to 3pm, guests can enjoy a three-course set menu for just Dhs180 per person against a breathtaking seaside backdrop. Choose from the vegetarian or non-vegetarian set menu featuring dishes such as pani puri, tandoor tiger prawns, Rajasthani laal maans, butter chicken, and to finish, paan cotton candy. Order the signature passion fruit lava lamp drink (Dhs90) and thank us later.

Trèsind, One and Only Royal Mirage, open daily from 12.30pm to3pm and 6.30pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)56 420 9754. tresind.com

Dance the night away

Get ready for yet another stellar event at the dreamy beach club, Surf Club. The incredibly talented DJ Blond:Ish will be making her way to the shores of Dubai this weekend for an evening of creative musical talent. She is well known for her hits like Sorry, Tra Tra, and Waves.

Surf Club, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, doors open 5pm. @surfclubdubai

Saturday, May 4

Check out a new karaoke brunch

Sing like no one (except your besties) is watching and enjoy delicious Chinese dishes at XU’s new karaoke brunch experience launching this Saturday. From 1pm to 5pm every Saturday, immerse yourself in Chinese cuisine and the energy of karaoke with three brunch packages to choose from: Dhs295 (soft), Dhs425 (house), or Dhs525 (champagne and cocktails). On the menu, guests can enjoy signature dishes including sweet and sour chicken, spicy cucumber, dim sum, Peking duck, mapo tofu, and a dessert platter.

XU, Kempinski Mall of the Emirates, Al Barsha, Dubai. Saturdays from 1pm to 5pm. Tel:(0)4 394 6252. @xurestaurantdubai

Grab the girls

Experience the vibrant new Saturday brunch at award-winning Nikkei restaurant, Clay Dubai, located on the stunning Bluewaters Island. From 2pm to 5.30pm, indulge in a flavourful fusion of Peruvian-Japanese cuisine starting with brunch packages starting from Dhs350. After brunch, join the exciting after-party with four house beverages for Dhs150 or four cocktails for Dhs250, with terrace views and captivating tunes spun by the resident DJ.

Clay, Bluewaters, Sat, 2pm to 5.30pm, . Tel: (0)4 422 5600. @clay_dubai

Get your culture fix

The region’s largest contemporary art fair is back for another exciting edition. And a very special one at that, because the art festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary. World Art Dubai will present more than 300 exhibitors – artists and galleries – from every genre of artistic expression, and thousands of visitors who will witness the variety – presenting a diverse array of artworks, from sculpture and watercolours to digital art and fashion art pieces. World Art Dubai Tickets are available to purchase on Platinumlist and the WAD website, starting from Dhs15. World Art Dubai, Zabeel Halls 1, 2, 3, World Trade Centre, Dubai, May 2 to 5, Dhs15, @worldartdubai

Sunday, May 5

Celebrate Orthodox Easter

Celebrate Orthodox Easter in style at Atlantis the Royal’s fine dining Greek-Mediterranean restaurant, Milos, this weekend. Choose between a midnight feast on Saturday from 12am to 3am or a Sunday lunch starting at 12pm. The midnight feast offers a three-course set menu (Dhs350 per person) featuring traditional Greek Easter Magiritsa soup, succulent spit-roasted lamb, and Greek pastries, accompanied by live Greek music. On Sunday, enjoy a mouthwatering whole lamb slow-cooked over charcoal fire, along with special Orthodox Easter classics and delicious desserts, all with live Greek music.

Milos, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, daily 12pm to 4pm, 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 426 2555. atlantis.com

Find your next read

Join quaint Jumeirah cafe, Hoya, for their new book swap event starting this Sunday. Held twice a month, it’s the perfect opportunity for book lovers to exchange reads, engage in lively discussions, and discover new literary treasures. Bring at least one pre-loved book (up to 10 per person), receive swap cards for each book brought, and enjoy a 30 per cent discount on food and drinks while connecting with fellow bookworms.

HOYA, Villa 1901-A Al Wasl Road, Al Manara, Dubai. Every other Sunday from 2pm to 5pm. Tel:(0)4 346 8986. @hoya.uae

End the weekend right

If you’re looking for an excuse to go for drinks this weekend, look no further… Experience the fusion of Italian elegance and Hollywood glamour at Bulgari Resort Dubai’s Symposia event this Sunday, featuring Walter Bolzonella, former Bar Manager of Hotel Cipriani, Venice. Renowned for his mastery in mixology and iconic creations enjoyed by A-listers, Bolzonella teams up with Bulgari Bar Director Leonardo Zanini to bring his legendary cocktails to Dubai, promising an unforgettable evening infused with the essence of la dolce vita. Don’t miss the chance to indulge in Bolzonella’s masterpiece ‘The Buonanotte’ and other exquisite cocktails that have been previously approved by the likes of George Clooney. For cocktail lovers, this is an evening you won’t want to miss.

Bulgari Bar, Bulgari Resort Dubai, Jumeirah Bay Island, Dubai. Sunday, May 5 from 7pm to 11pm. Tel:(0)4 777 5433. @bulgarihotels

Images: Supplied/Social