Wiggle, Wiggle, Wiggle, Wiggle…

Savage Love singer Jason Derulo has a new date for his Dubai gig. The R&B sensation was originally set to perform on Saturday May 4, but will now headline the Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday June 15.

Tickets already purchased will remain valid for the new date, with fans also able to buy tickets for the new date via coca-cola-arena.com. Tickets start from Dhs199 for the Bronze and the Regular Standing category. Silver is at Dhs245, the Golden Circle at Dhs299, Diamond at Dhs399, and Diamond with meet and greet at Dhs999.*Sings* Jason Derulooooo.

The RnB singer-songwriter has been blowing up the charts since 2009, with the release of his single Whatcha Say, which became the most widely played radio single of all time and earned triple-platinum status after its release that year. He’s continued his success with songs such as IT Girl, Riding Solo, In My Head Wiggle and Want to Want Me.

More recently, Derulo released Savage Love in 2020, which went straight to number one around the world, followed up with smash hits Take You Dancing and Jalebi Baby. When he lights up the Coca-Cola Arena stage, you can expect to hear all these and more.

The gig is the first part of EarthSoul music festival, a series of concerts taking place at Coca-Cola Arena that aim to unite artists and audiences in a shared mission of environmental awareness. Not simply a concert, it’s an invitation to dance into a greener future. After Jason Derulo, June 22 will see Moroccan-American rapper French Montana headline at the City Walk super venue. Further EarthSoul concerts are set to be announced soon.

Jason Derulo at Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk Dubai, Sat June 15, tickets start at Dhs199. @cocacacolaarena

Images: Getty